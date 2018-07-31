Turkey court rejects appeal for US pastor's release

World Bulletin / News Desk
Turkish court on Tuesday rejected an appeal for terror-linked U.S. pastor Andrew Brunson to be released from house arrest during his trial.
The appeal made by Brunson's lawyer Ismail Cem Halavurt on Wednesday was rejected by the 2nd and 3rd Heavy Penal Courts in Izmir, where Brunson is living under house arrest.
Halavurt reportedly objected to the decision that converted Brunson's detention into two years of house arrest and demanded the removal of the ban that keeps him from leaving the country.
Brunson, who was previously jailed for his links to the Fethullah Terror Group (FETO) and the PKK, was released on July 25 following an appeal by Halavurt who objected his extended detention in an earlier hearing, citing health problems the 50-year-old defendant suffers from.
Brunson's next hearing as part of the trial is scheduled for October 12.
Local court in Izmir, Turkey rejects US Pastor Andrew Brunson’s lawyer's appeal for release.
Main opposition CHP lawmaker slams American president's threats to impose sanctions on Turkey
Meeting at presidential complex expected to begin at 1000 GMT
Foreign Ministry spokesman says FETO running smear campaign
Turkish diplomat Galip Ozmen and his daughter among dozens martyred by Armenian terror group ASALA between 1973 and 1984
Migrants held in eastern Van province and northwestern Balikesir province
Students from universities across Turkey to visit African, Middle Eastern countries
Opposition HDP lawmaker says Trump's attitude encouraging 'Israel's massacres'
Turkey has 77 cultural and natural sites which look to be added on UNESCO's World Heritage List
Mevlut Cavusoglu exchanges views with ambassadors ahead of his visit to Singapore to attend ASEAN meeting
Devlet Bahceli calls US threats to impose sanctions on Turkey 'a shame'
No details have been released after Cavusoglu, Pompeo talk over phone
Agreements cover agriculture, stockbreeding, fishery, tourism, investment, sports, and diplomacy
Number of migrants held trying to reach Europe from Turkey using illegal routes has increased by 60 percent this year
Terrorists have been neutralized after their attack on gendarmerie station