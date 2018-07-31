Iran official denies link to deadly Tajikistan attack

World Bulletin / News Desk
According to the Iranian Students News Agency (ISNA), Qasimi condemned Sunday’s terrorist attack, describing allegations that the attackers had been trained in Iran as “baseless”.
The allegations, Qasimi said, were intended to harm relations between the two countries.
Earlier Tuesday, Tajikistan’s Interior Ministry blamed the country’s outlawed Islamic Renaissance Party for Sunday’s attack, which reportedly left four western tourists dead.
The ministry went on to assert that group members had “received training in Iran with a view to carrying out subversive attacks”.
Three months of protests against Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega's rule and the brutal response by security forces and paramilitary groups have killed more than 300 people, according to rights groups.
"Between 2005 and 2017, the finance ministry has taken in $706.23 billion dollars in foreign exchange" from oil, it said in a statement.
Airstrikes carried out in northern Iraq's Gara region, Turkish Armed Forces says
Chair of Turkish Industry and Business Association calls for 'high diplomacy' to solve Turkish-US tensions
UN Envoy de Mistura talks process of forming Syria Constitutional committee for Syria with Turkey, Iran, Russia
UNRWA has announced plans to downsize its operations in Gaza Strip
Around 6,500 Palestinians are currently held in Israeli prisons, according to official estimates
Four civilians were killed in a suspected ISIL attack in northern Iraq
Monday's verdicts were issued under Iraq’s anti-terrorism act
In Sochi, Russia, officials from 3 countries set to discuss technical details of a 10th round of Syria peace talks in Astana
Four journalists working for Al-Quds television were among the detainees
5,900 Palestinians, including 291 children, currently in Israeli prisons, PLO official Hanan Ashrawi says
'Canada is committed to addressing the needs of the poorest and most vulnerable Palestinians,' says minister
In addition to the deaths, 7 people are currently missing, officials say
Several countries, including US, UK react to elections in Pakistan, say they look forward to work with new government
Palestinian groups, including Hamas and Fatah, reject US-backed plan for region, which Trump calls 'deal of the century”