Eritrea and Somalia to restore diplomatic ties

World Bulletin / News Desk
The two countries signed a pact to restore diplomatic ties and boost cooperation in a range of areas during the historic three-day visit by Somali President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed, said Eritrea’s Information Ministry on Tuesday.
“They agreed to exchange ambassadors, forge political, economic, social, cultural, defense and security cooperation as well as join hands to address the hurdles of regional peace and security,” said a ministry statement.
The statement also said Eritrea has officially requested the UN Security Council lift its sanctions from Eritrea.
Underlining the rapid changes in the region, the statement reads: "The agreement between Eritrea and Somalia puts an end to the distorted regional order of enmity and competition, and opens a new horizon for sustainable peace and economic integration. It will strengthen the sub-regional conflict prevention and resolution mechanism."
Mohamed also asked the UN to lift sanctions from Eritrea over its supporting the militant group al-Shabaab, as the two countries will work together for regional peace.
Mohamed is the first Somali leader to visit Asmara in decades, and was welcomed warmly by the Eritrean public. The neighbors have not had diplomatic relations for nearly 15 years.
Three months of protests against Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega's rule and the brutal response by security forces and paramilitary groups have killed more than 300 people, according to rights groups.
"Between 2005 and 2017, the finance ministry has taken in $706.23 billion dollars in foreign exchange" from oil, it said in a statement.
Airstrikes carried out in northern Iraq's Gara region, Turkish Armed Forces says
Chair of Turkish Industry and Business Association calls for 'high diplomacy' to solve Turkish-US tensions
UN Envoy de Mistura talks process of forming Syria Constitutional committee for Syria with Turkey, Iran, Russia
UNRWA has announced plans to downsize its operations in Gaza Strip
Around 6,500 Palestinians are currently held in Israeli prisons, according to official estimates
Four civilians were killed in a suspected ISIL attack in northern Iraq
Monday's verdicts were issued under Iraq’s anti-terrorism act
In Sochi, Russia, officials from 3 countries set to discuss technical details of a 10th round of Syria peace talks in Astana
Four journalists working for Al-Quds television were among the detainees
5,900 Palestinians, including 291 children, currently in Israeli prisons, PLO official Hanan Ashrawi says
'Canada is committed to addressing the needs of the poorest and most vulnerable Palestinians,' says minister
In addition to the deaths, 7 people are currently missing, officials say
Several countries, including US, UK react to elections in Pakistan, say they look forward to work with new government
Palestinian groups, including Hamas and Fatah, reject US-backed plan for region, which Trump calls 'deal of the century”