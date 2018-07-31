Worldbulletin News

23:59, 31 July 2018 Tuesday
Africa
Eritrea and Somalia to restore diplomatic ties
Eritrea and Somalia to restore diplomatic ties

Horn of Africa neighbors to exchange envoys, forge political, economic, social, cultural, defense, and security cooperation

World Bulletin / News Desk

After years of animosity, the Horn of Africa nations of Eritrea and Somalia reached an agreement to restore diplomatic ties during the just-concluded visit by Somalia’s leader.

The two countries signed a pact to restore diplomatic ties and boost cooperation in a range of areas during the historic three-day visit by Somali President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed, said Eritrea’s Information Ministry on Tuesday.

“They agreed to exchange ambassadors, forge political, economic, social, cultural, defense and security cooperation as well as join hands to address the hurdles of regional peace and security,” said a ministry statement.

The statement also said Eritrea has officially requested the UN Security Council lift its sanctions from Eritrea. 

Underlining the rapid changes in the region, the statement reads: "The agreement between Eritrea and Somalia puts an end to the distorted regional order of enmity and competition, and opens a new horizon for sustainable peace and economic integration. It will strengthen the sub-regional conflict prevention and resolution mechanism." 

Mohamed also asked the UN to lift sanctions from Eritrea over its supporting the militant group al-Shabaab, as the two countries will work together for regional peace.  

Mohamed is the first Somali leader to visit Asmara in decades, and was welcomed warmly by the Eritrean public. The neighbors have not had diplomatic relations for nearly 15 years.

 


