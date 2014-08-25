5 PKK terrorists 'neutralized' in Turkey's Sirnak

World Bulletin / News Desk

Five PKK terrorists were "neutralized" early Wednesday in Turkey's Sirnak province, according to security sources.

Turkish authorities often use the word "neutralized" in their statements to imply the terrorists in question either surrendered or were killed or captured.

The sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on talking to the media, said the terrorists were spotted by a drone.

An air operation was then conducted in the area and they were "neutralized", the sources said.

They added that gendarmerie forces were sent to the area and the operation is ongoing.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of some 40,000 people, including women and children.