UN 'not doing enough' on Israeli-Palestinian conflict

World Bulletin / News Desk
“Resolving it should be a priority. Has it been a priority? I am afraid not,” said Olof Skoog, speaking at the UN at the end of his country's Security Council presidency.
Skoog said recent events “have been moving us away from peace” in the region, citing the U.S.’s decision to move its embassy in Tel Aviv to Jerusalem and Israel’s Jewish nation-state law.
"We are very close to another Gaza war. Almost on a daily basis the tensions are there that could escalate very quickly. So it is a very very dangerous situation.
"And I do not think that the Security Council has done enough about it," Skoog said.
He also said the council had failed to take a humanitarian approach in Gaza, Palestine, adding he did not see any movement forward for resolving the conflict.
Sweden did not approve of the embassy decision announced by the U.S. in May, which was met with discord among the international community, he recalled.
On July 19, Israel’s parliament passed a law which declares the country to be “the nation-state of the Jewish people”.
The law does not promote Palestinian participation in political life in the country, Skoog said.
“We’ve made sure that every member on the Security Council understands exactly what life is in Gaza,” he added.
Marshoud has been detained since March, when she was summoned to interrogation at the military base near Huwwara. When she arrived, she was transferred the interrogation center at Petah Tikva.
Mexico City bound aircraft carrying 103 people crashes shortly after takeoff
Three months of protests against Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega's rule and the brutal response by security forces and paramilitary groups have killed more than 300 people, according to rights groups.
"Between 2005 and 2017, the finance ministry has taken in $706.23 billion dollars in foreign exchange" from oil, it said in a statement.
Airstrikes carried out in northern Iraq's Gara region, Turkish Armed Forces says
Chair of Turkish Industry and Business Association calls for 'high diplomacy' to solve Turkish-US tensions
UN Envoy de Mistura talks process of forming Syria Constitutional committee for Syria with Turkey, Iran, Russia
UNRWA has announced plans to downsize its operations in Gaza Strip
Around 6,500 Palestinians are currently held in Israeli prisons, according to official estimates
Four civilians were killed in a suspected ISIL attack in northern Iraq
Monday's verdicts were issued under Iraq’s anti-terrorism act
In Sochi, Russia, officials from 3 countries set to discuss technical details of a 10th round of Syria peace talks in Astana
Four journalists working for Al-Quds television were among the detainees
5,900 Palestinians, including 291 children, currently in Israeli prisons, PLO official Hanan Ashrawi says
'Canada is committed to addressing the needs of the poorest and most vulnerable Palestinians,' says minister