09:20, 01 August 2018 Wednesday

Press agenda on August 01

World Bulletin / News Desk

TURKEY

ANKARA - Trade Minister Ruhsar Pekcan, Turkish Exporters' Assembly Chairman Ismail Gulle to announce export statistics for July.

SINGAPORE

SINGAPORE- Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu to attend ASEAN 51st Foreign Ministers' Meeting.

SINGAPORE - Cavusoglu also due to meet Indonesian counterpart Retno Marsudi, Vietnamese Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Affairs Minister Pham Binh Minh, separately.

UNITED STATES

NEW YORK - United Kingdom to take over UN Security Council presidency for August.

ETHIOPIA

ADDIS ABABA - Exiled Ethiopian patriarch to arrive in Addis Ababa together with high-level Ethiopia delegation led by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed who was on an unofficial visit to the U.S.

NIGERIA

LAGOS - Nigeria’s ruling All Progressives Congress to hold emergency meeting of national executive committee a day after senate president quit party along with governor of his home state Kwara.

SYRIA

ALEPPO/IDLIB/ HOMS - Desk to monitor Syrian civil war.