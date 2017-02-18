Worldbulletin News

18:11, 01 August 2018 Wednesday
09:20, 01 August 2018 Wednesday

Press agenda on August 01
Press agenda on August 01

Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Wednesday, August 1, 2018

World Bulletin / News Desk

 

TURKEY

ANKARA - Trade Minister Ruhsar Pekcan, Turkish Exporters' Assembly Chairman Ismail Gulle to announce export statistics for July.  

 

SINGAPORE

SINGAPORE- Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu to attend ASEAN 51st Foreign Ministers' Meeting.

SINGAPORE - Cavusoglu also due to meet Indonesian counterpart Retno Marsudi, Vietnamese Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Affairs Minister Pham Binh Minh, separately.

 

UNITED STATES

NEW YORK - United Kingdom to take over UN Security Council presidency for August.

 

ETHIOPIA

ADDIS ABABA - Exiled Ethiopian patriarch to arrive in Addis Ababa together with high-level Ethiopia delegation led by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed who was on an unofficial visit to the U.S.

 

NIGERIA

LAGOS - Nigeria’s ruling All Progressives Congress to hold emergency meeting of national executive committee a day after senate president quit party along with governor of his home state Kwara.

 

SYRIA

ALEPPO/IDLIB/ HOMS - Desk to monitor Syrian civil war. 



