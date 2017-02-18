Press agenda on August 01

World Bulletin / News Desk
TURKEY
ANKARA - Trade Minister Ruhsar Pekcan, Turkish Exporters' Assembly Chairman Ismail Gulle to announce export statistics for July.
SINGAPORE
SINGAPORE- Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu to attend ASEAN 51st Foreign Ministers' Meeting.
SINGAPORE - Cavusoglu also due to meet Indonesian counterpart Retno Marsudi, Vietnamese Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Affairs Minister Pham Binh Minh, separately.
UNITED STATES
NEW YORK - United Kingdom to take over UN Security Council presidency for August.
ETHIOPIA
ADDIS ABABA - Exiled Ethiopian patriarch to arrive in Addis Ababa together with high-level Ethiopia delegation led by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed who was on an unofficial visit to the U.S.
NIGERIA
LAGOS - Nigeria’s ruling All Progressives Congress to hold emergency meeting of national executive committee a day after senate president quit party along with governor of his home state Kwara.
SYRIA
ALEPPO/IDLIB/ HOMS - Desk to monitor Syrian civil war.
