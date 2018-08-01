Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
18:11, 01 August 2018 Wednesday
Latin America
09:40, 01 August 2018 Wednesday

  • Share
Aeromexico plane crashes in Durango state
Aeromexico plane crashes in Durango state

Mexico City bound aircraft carrying 103 people crashes shortly after takeoff

World Bulletin / News Desk

At least 87 passengers were injured Tuesday when an Aeromexico plane with 103 people on board crashed near Guadalupe Victoria International Airport in Mexico’s Durango state. 

Flight AM2431, an Embraer 190 aircraft with a capacity of 100 people, had been bound for Mexico City.

The Mexican airline reported earlier that there had been an accident at approximately 4 p.m.

“At least 87 have been injured in the crash, some with burns, but most of them lightly wounded,” Alejandro Cardoza, a spokesman for the state Civil Protection Agency, told local channel Milenio TV.

Forty-nine of them were transferred to various hospitals in Durango city, including the crew captain, who suffered a fractured femur, said the spokesman for the Red Cross in Durango, Mauricio Gorjon.

José Aispuro, the governor of Durango state, said no one was killed.

At a press conference, Andrés Conesa, director general of Aeromexico, said the plane was carrying four crew members and 99 passengers, including nine children and two infants.

Conesa did not disclose any information on the cause of the accident.

Cardoza said the plane was forced to land right after taking off some 10 kilometers from the airport. He said the weather at the time was problematic, with heavy rain and intense hail.

It is still unclear if the plane took off and then crashed or veered off the runway. 

In videos and photos of the crash site, the plane appeared to be surrounded by smoke and had been partially consumed by a fire. 

The state attorney-general's office announced it had open an investigation. 

 


Related Plane Crash mexico AM2431
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Latin America News
Palestinian student Sentenced to 7 Months in Israel
Palestinian student Sentenced to 7 Months in Israel

Marshoud has been detained since March, when she was summoned to interrogation at the military base near Huwwara. When she arrived, she was transferred the interrogation center at Petah Tikva.
Israel rejects exit to hundreds of Gazans in 2018
Israel rejects exit to hundreds of Gazans in 2018

Last year, Israel denied exit to only 21 Gazans
Aeromexico plane crashes in Durango state
Aeromexico plane crashes in Durango state

Mexico City bound aircraft carrying 103 people crashes shortly after takeoff
23 000 Nicaraguans seeks asylum in Costa Rica
23,000 Nicaraguans seeks asylum in Costa Rica

Three months of protests against Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega's rule and the brutal response by security forces and paramilitary groups have killed more than 300 people, according to rights groups. 
Iraq has spent more than 700 bn oil wealth since
Iraq has spent more than $700 bn oil wealth since 2005

"Between 2005 and 2017, the finance ministry has taken in $706.23 billion dollars in foreign exchange" from oil, it said in a statement.
Turkish army 'neutralizes' 2 terrorists in N Iraq
Turkish army 'neutralizes' 2 terrorists in N. Iraq

Airstrikes carried out in northern Iraq's Gara region, Turkish Armed Forces says
Turkish business leader blasts threats by Trump Pence
Turkish business leader blasts threats by Trump, Pence

Chair of Turkish Industry and Business Association calls for 'high diplomacy' to solve Turkish-US tensions
UN Turkey Iran Russia talk Syrian charter committee
UN, Turkey, Iran, Russia talk Syrian charter committee

UN Envoy de Mistura talks process of forming Syria Constitutional committee for Syria with Turkey, Iran, Russia
Gaza refugees protest UNRWA's downsizing measures
Gaza refugees protest UNRWA's downsizing measures

UNRWA has announced plans to downsize its operations in Gaza Strip
Israel arrests 17 Palestinians in overnight raids
Israel arrests 17 Palestinians in overnight raids

Around 6,500 Palestinians are currently held in Israeli prisons, according to official estimates
7 killed in two separate attacks in Iraq
7 killed in two separate attacks in Iraq

Four civilians were killed in a suspected ISIL attack in northern Iraq  
Iraq court sentences 4 al-Qaeda militants to death
Iraq court sentences 4 al-Qaeda militants to death

Monday's verdicts were issued under Iraq’s anti-terrorism act
Turkey Russia Iran meet ahead of Syria talks
Turkey, Russia, Iran meet ahead of Syria talks

In Sochi, Russia, officials from 3 countries set to discuss technical details of a 10th round of Syria peace talks in Astana
20 arrested in West Bank raids
20 arrested in West Bank raids

Four journalists working for Al-Quds television were among the detainees
291 Palestinian children being held in Israeli prisons
291 Palestinian children being held in Israeli prisons

5,900 Palestinians, including 291 children, currently in Israeli prisons, PLO official Hanan Ashrawi says
Canada to provide CAN 50M for Palestinians
Canada to provide CAN$50M for Palestinians

'Canada is committed to addressing the needs of the poorest and most vulnerable Palestinians,' says minister

News

Plane crash in Swiss Alps kills four
Plane crash in Swiss Alps kills four

DRCongo: At least 5 killed in plane crash
DRCongo At least 5 killed in plane crash

Four Saudis killed in plane crash
Four Saudis killed in plane crash

Two soldiers killed in Tunisia plane crash
Two soldiers killed in Tunisia plane crash

Pilot dies in Myanmar military plane crash
Pilot dies in Myanmar military plane crash

Training flight crashes in Florida, US
Training flight crashes in Florida US

Canada, Mexico say free trade deal must include US
Canada Mexico say free trade deal must include US

Mexico extradites El Chapo’s right-hand man to US
Mexico extradites El Chapo s right-hand man to US

Mexico’s president-elect faces tough road ahead
Mexico s president-elect faces tough road ahead

Leftist Obrador wins the presidential race in Mexico
Leftist Obrador wins the presidential race in Mexico

Leftist candidate set to win Mexican presidential polls
Leftist candidate set to win Mexican presidential polls

Turkish aid agency opens digital libraries in Mexico
Turkish aid agency opens digital libraries in Mexico






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 