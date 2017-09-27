Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
18:11, 01 August 2018 Wednesday
History
10:13, 01 August 2018 Wednesday

  • Share
Today in History August 01
Today in History August 01

A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.

1096   The crusaders under Peter the Hermit reach Constantinople.
1464   Piero de Medici succeeds his father, Cosimo, as ruler of Florence.
1664   The Turkish army is defeated by French and German troops at St. Gotthard, Hungary.
1689   James II's siege of Londonderry, Ireland, ends in failure. James' force had suffered some 8,000 casualties to the defenders' 3,600.
1740   Thomas Arne's song "Rule Britannia" is performed for the first time.
1759   British and Hanoverian armies defeat the French at the Battle of Minden, Germany.
1791   Robert Carter III, a Virginia plantation owner, frees all 500 of his slaves in the largest private emancipation in U.S. history. An 1839 mutiny aboard a Spanish ship in Cuban waters raised basic questions about freedom and slavery in the United States.
1798   Admiral Horatio Nelson routs the French fleet in the Battle of the Nile at Aboukir Bay, Egypt.
1801   The American schooner Enterprise captures the Barbary cruiser Tripoli. Often venturing into harm's way, America's most famous sailing ship, the Constitution, twice came close to oblivion.
1834   Slavery is abolished throughout the British Empire.
1864   Union General Ulysses S. Grant gives general Philip H. Sheridan the mission of clearing the Shenandoah Valley of Confederate forces. After nearly 10 months of trench warfare, Confederate resistance at Petersburg, Virginia, suddenly collapsed.
1872   The first long-distance gas pipeline in the U.S. is completed. Designed for natural gas, the two-inch pipe ran five miles from Newton Wells to Titusville, Pennsylvania.
1873   San Francisco's first cable cars begin running, operated by Hallidie's Clay Street Hill Railroad Company.
1880   Sir Frederick Roberts frees the British Afghanistan garrison of Kandahar from Afghan rebels.
1893   A machine for making shredded wheat breakfast cereal is patented.
1914   Germany declares war on Russia.
1937   The Buchenwald concentration camp in Germany becomes operational.The Nuremberg Trial would later bring high-ranking Nazis to justice.
1939   Synthetic vitamin K is produced for the first time.
1941   The Grumman TBF Avenger torpedo plane makes its first flight.
1942   Ensign Henry C. White, while flying a J4F Widgeon plane, sinks U-166 as it approaches the Mississippi River, the first U-boat sunk by the U.S. Coast Guard.
1943   Over 177 B-24 Liberator bombers attack the oil fields in Ploesti, Romania, for a second time.
1944   The Polish underground begins an uprising against the occupying German army, as the Red Army approaches Warsaw.
1946   President Harry S Truman establishes the Atomic Energy Commission.
1950   Lead elements of the U.S. 2nd Infantry Division arrive in Korea from the United States.
1954   The Geneva Accords divide Vietnam into two countries at the 17th parallel.
1957   US and Canada create North American Air Defense Command (NORAD).
1960   Singer Chubby Checker releases "The Twist," creating a new dance craze. The song had been released by Hank Ballard and the Midnighters the previous year but got little attention.
1964   Arthur Ashe becomes the first African-American to play on the U.S. Davis Cup tennis team.
1966   Charles Whitman, shooting from the Texas Tower at the University of Texas, kills 16 people and wounds 31 before being killed himself.
1988   Conservative commentator Rush Limbaugh begins his national radio show.
2004   In Asuncion, Paraguay, a fire in the Ycua Bolanos V supermarket complex kills nearly 400 people and injures 500.
2007   The I-35W bridge at Minneapolis, Minnesota, collapses into the Mississippi River during evening rush hour, killing 13 people and injuring 145.


Related History
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
History News
Today in History August 01
Today in History August 01

A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
Today in History July 31
Today in History July 31

A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
Today in History July 29
Today in History July 29

A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
Today in History July 28
Today in History July 28

A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
Today in History July 27
Today in History July 27

A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
Today in History July 26
Today in History July 26

A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
Today in History July 25
Today in History July 25

A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
Today in History July 23
Today in History July 23

A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
Today in History July 22
Today in History July 22

A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
Today in History July 21
Today in History July 21

A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
Today in History July 20
Today in History July 20

A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
Today in History July 19
Today in History July 19

A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
Today in History July 17
Today in History July 17

A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
Today in History July 16
Today in History July 16

A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
Today in History July 14
Today in History July 14

A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
Today in History July 13
Today in History July 13

A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.

News

Today in History July 31
Today in History July 31

Today in History July 29
Today in History July 29

Today in History July 28
Today in History July 28

Today in History July 27
Today in History July 27

Today in History July 26
Today in History July 26

Today in History July 25
Today in History July 25






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 