Turkey's Borsa Istanbul up at open

World Bulletin / News Desk
The BIST banking and holding sector indices climbed 0.30 percent and 0.29 percent, respectively.
Among all sector indices, the real estate investment trusts sector index posted the best performance, up 0.48 percent, while the telecommunication sector index fell the most, down 0.39 percent.
On Tuesday, Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 closed at 96,952.23, up 0.83 percent, or 794.49 points, with a trade volume of 8.05 billion Turkish liras ($1.64 billion).
The U.S. dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate increased to 4.9280 as of 9.30 a.m. local time (0630GMT) on Wednesday, from 4.9110 at Tuesday's close.
The euro/lira exchange rate rose slightly to 5.7560 in the open market -- from 5.7510 at the previous close -- while one British pound traded for 6.4090 Turkish liras versus 6.4570 at the previous close.
The price of Brent oil dropped to $73.80 per barrel as of 10.00 a.m. local time (0700GMT) Wednesday, from $74.21 at the previous close.
Tuesday PKK bombing in southeastern Turkey targeted car carrying civilians, and killed both mother and infant
Kemal Kilicdaroglu wishes Allah's mercy upon woman and baby, who were killed in PKK terror attack in southeastern Hakkari
Turkish president says threatening language of US evangelist, Zionist mentality unacceptable
BIST 100 rises 0.17 percent; US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate stands at 4.9280
Terrorists, who were spotted by a drone, were neutralized in an air operation
Local court in Izmir, Turkey rejects US Pastor Andrew Brunson’s lawyer's appeal for release.
Main opposition CHP lawmaker slams American president's threats to impose sanctions on Turkey
Meeting at presidential complex expected to begin at 1000 GMT
Foreign Ministry spokesman says FETO running smear campaign
Turkish diplomat Galip Ozmen and his daughter among dozens martyred by Armenian terror group ASALA between 1973 and 1984
Migrants held in eastern Van province and northwestern Balikesir province
Students from universities across Turkey to visit African, Middle Eastern countries
Opposition HDP lawmaker says Trump's attitude encouraging 'Israel's massacres'
Turkey has 77 cultural and natural sites which look to be added on UNESCO's World Heritage List
Mevlut Cavusoglu exchanges views with ambassadors ahead of his visit to Singapore to attend ASEAN meeting