Turkey's Borsa Istanbul up at open

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkey's stock exchange rose by 0.17 percent, or 169.60 points, to open at 97,121.83 points on Wednesday.

The BIST banking and holding sector indices climbed 0.30 percent and 0.29 percent, respectively.

Among all sector indices, the real estate investment trusts sector index posted the best performance, up 0.48 percent, while the telecommunication sector index fell the most, down 0.39 percent.

On Tuesday, Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 closed at 96,952.23, up 0.83 percent, or 794.49 points, with a trade volume of 8.05 billion Turkish liras ($1.64 billion).

The U.S. dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate increased to 4.9280 as of 9.30 a.m. local time (0630GMT) on Wednesday, from 4.9110 at Tuesday's close.

The euro/lira exchange rate rose slightly to 5.7560 in the open market -- from 5.7510 at the previous close -- while one British pound traded for 6.4090 Turkish liras versus 6.4570 at the previous close.

The price of Brent oil dropped to $73.80 per barrel as of 10.00 a.m. local time (0700GMT) Wednesday, from $74.21 at the previous close.