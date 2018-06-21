Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
18:11, 01 August 2018 Wednesday
Asia-Pacific
10:26, 01 August 2018 Wednesday

  • Share
UN chief to discuss North Korea in Japan
UN chief to discuss North Korea in Japan

Guterres will be in Tokyo for talks with Abe on August 8, before traveling to Nagasaki to attend the annual peace ceremony the following day.

World Bulletin / News Desk

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is expected to discuss the North Korea crisis with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe during his visit to Japan next week, a UN spokeswoman said Tuesday.

The meeting comes amid reports that Abe is seeking a meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, possibly in September in the Russian Far East city of Vladivostok.

UN spokeswoman Eri Kaneko told reporters that "we can expect topics such as North Korea to come up" during Guterres' talks with Abe.

Guterres will also discuss nuclear disarmament with the victims from both Hiroshima and Nagasaki, she added.

Last year, the UN chief dispatched an envoy, former UN political chief Jeffrey Feltman, to Pyongyang to try to persuade the leadership to hold talks with the United States.

That visit in December was seen as a key step in opening up North Korea's door to engagement on ending the nuclear standoff.



Related Japan UN north korea
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Asia-Pacific News
Palestinian student Sentenced to 7 Months in Israel
Palestinian student Sentenced to 7 Months in Israel

Marshoud has been detained since March, when she was summoned to interrogation at the military base near Huwwara. When she arrived, she was transferred the interrogation center at Petah Tikva.
Israel rejects exit to hundreds of Gazans in 2018
Israel rejects exit to hundreds of Gazans in 2018

Last year, Israel denied exit to only 21 Gazans
Aeromexico plane crashes in Durango state
Aeromexico plane crashes in Durango state

Mexico City bound aircraft carrying 103 people crashes shortly after takeoff
23 000 Nicaraguans seeks asylum in Costa Rica
23,000 Nicaraguans seeks asylum in Costa Rica

Three months of protests against Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega's rule and the brutal response by security forces and paramilitary groups have killed more than 300 people, according to rights groups. 
Iraq has spent more than 700 bn oil wealth since
Iraq has spent more than $700 bn oil wealth since 2005

"Between 2005 and 2017, the finance ministry has taken in $706.23 billion dollars in foreign exchange" from oil, it said in a statement.
Turkish army 'neutralizes' 2 terrorists in N Iraq
Turkish army 'neutralizes' 2 terrorists in N. Iraq

Airstrikes carried out in northern Iraq's Gara region, Turkish Armed Forces says
Turkish business leader blasts threats by Trump Pence
Turkish business leader blasts threats by Trump, Pence

Chair of Turkish Industry and Business Association calls for 'high diplomacy' to solve Turkish-US tensions
UN Turkey Iran Russia talk Syrian charter committee
UN, Turkey, Iran, Russia talk Syrian charter committee

UN Envoy de Mistura talks process of forming Syria Constitutional committee for Syria with Turkey, Iran, Russia
Gaza refugees protest UNRWA's downsizing measures
Gaza refugees protest UNRWA's downsizing measures

UNRWA has announced plans to downsize its operations in Gaza Strip
Israel arrests 17 Palestinians in overnight raids
Israel arrests 17 Palestinians in overnight raids

Around 6,500 Palestinians are currently held in Israeli prisons, according to official estimates
7 killed in two separate attacks in Iraq
7 killed in two separate attacks in Iraq

Four civilians were killed in a suspected ISIL attack in northern Iraq  
Iraq court sentences 4 al-Qaeda militants to death
Iraq court sentences 4 al-Qaeda militants to death

Monday's verdicts were issued under Iraq’s anti-terrorism act
Turkey Russia Iran meet ahead of Syria talks
Turkey, Russia, Iran meet ahead of Syria talks

In Sochi, Russia, officials from 3 countries set to discuss technical details of a 10th round of Syria peace talks in Astana
20 arrested in West Bank raids
20 arrested in West Bank raids

Four journalists working for Al-Quds television were among the detainees
291 Palestinian children being held in Israeli prisons
291 Palestinian children being held in Israeli prisons

5,900 Palestinians, including 291 children, currently in Israeli prisons, PLO official Hanan Ashrawi says
Canada to provide CAN 50M for Palestinians
Canada to provide CAN$50M for Palestinians

'Canada is committed to addressing the needs of the poorest and most vulnerable Palestinians,' says minister

News

Powerful storm hits disaster-ravaged Japan
Powerful storm hits disaster-ravaged Japan

'Unprecedented' Japan heatwave kills 65 in one week
Unprecedented' Japan heatwave kills 65 in one week

Heat wave across Japan kills 11 more people
Heat wave across Japan kills 11 more people

Turkey looks to build stronger brands in Japan
Turkey looks to build stronger brands in Japan

Japanese population is running out of ninjas
Japanese population is running out of ninjas

EU, Japan ink trade deal
EU Japan ink trade deal

Seoul rejects claim of role in N.Korean defection
Seoul rejects claim of role in N Korean defection

North Korea returns to US remains of troops
North Korea returns to US remains of troops

North Korean media demands peace, warns of war
North Korean media demands peace warns of war

Koreas press ahead with plans for family reunions
Koreas press ahead with plans for family reunions

Seoul welcomes North Korea's gradual denuclearization
Seoul welcomes North Korea's gradual denuclearization

US urges Security Council to maintain N.Korea pressure
US urges Security Council to maintain N Korea pressure

UN 'not doing enough' on Israeli-Palestinian conflict
UN 'not doing enough' on Israeli-Palestinian conflict

UN, Turkey, Iran, Russia talk Syrian charter committee
UN Turkey Iran Russia talk Syrian charter committee

UN body launches training for Syrians in Turkey
UN body launches training for Syrians in Turkey

UN supports creation of Syrian constitutional committee
UN supports creation of Syrian constitutional committee

Libyan PM urges rivals to adhere to election plan
Libyan PM urges rivals to adhere to election plan

UN refugee agency employees protest in Gaza City
UN refugee agency employees protest in Gaza City






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 