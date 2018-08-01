Worldbulletin News

18:11, 01 August 2018 Wednesday
11:38, 01 August 2018 Wednesday

ZANU-PF wins most seats in Zimbabwe parliament
ZANU-PF wins most seats in Zimbabwe parliament

There are 210 seats in the national assembly lower house.

World Bulletin / News Desk

Zimbabwe's ruling ZANU-PF party won the most seats in parliament, official results showed Wednesday, as the count continued in the presidential race and the opposition MDC cried foul, alleging widespread fraud.

"The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) has announced a further 50 National Assembly results, bringing the total so far to 153. Of the 153, ZANU-PF has won 110 seats, while the MDC Alliance got 41 seats," ZBC state media reported.

MDC did not immediately respond to the parliamentary results but earlier on Wednesday party leader and presidential contender Nelson Chamisa said the presidential results were being faked.

"ZEC seeks to... reverse the people's presidential election victory. The strategy is meant to prepare Zim mentally to accept fake presidential results," he tweeted.



