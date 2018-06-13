'No problems' with religious minorities: Erdogan

World Bulletin / News Desk
"Turkey has no problems related to [religious] minorities. Threatening language of the U.S. evangelist, Zionist mentality is unacceptable," Erdogan told journalists in parliament on Wednesday.
He added: "We will continue on the path we believe in without the slightest concession to our freedom, sovereignty, or judicial independence."
On Tuesday, in a joint declaration, Turkey's minority community representatives -- including followers of the Greek Orthodox and Armenian churches -- said that people of different faiths live "freely".
"We as religious representatives and foundation directors of societies of different religions and beliefs, who have been settled in this country for centuries, are free to follow our beliefs and practices,” the declaration read.
Tuesday PKK bombing in southeastern Turkey targeted car carrying civilians, and killed both mother and infant
Kemal Kilicdaroglu wishes Allah's mercy upon woman and baby, who were killed in PKK terror attack in southeastern Hakkari
Turkish president says threatening language of US evangelist, Zionist mentality unacceptable
BIST 100 rises 0.17 percent; US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate stands at 4.9280
Terrorists, who were spotted by a drone, were neutralized in an air operation
Local court in Izmir, Turkey rejects US Pastor Andrew Brunson’s lawyer's appeal for release.
Main opposition CHP lawmaker slams American president's threats to impose sanctions on Turkey
Meeting at presidential complex expected to begin at 1000 GMT
Foreign Ministry spokesman says FETO running smear campaign
Turkish diplomat Galip Ozmen and his daughter among dozens martyred by Armenian terror group ASALA between 1973 and 1984
Migrants held in eastern Van province and northwestern Balikesir province
Students from universities across Turkey to visit African, Middle Eastern countries
Opposition HDP lawmaker says Trump's attitude encouraging 'Israel's massacres'
Turkey has 77 cultural and natural sites which look to be added on UNESCO's World Heritage List
Mevlut Cavusoglu exchanges views with ambassadors ahead of his visit to Singapore to attend ASEAN meeting