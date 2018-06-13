Worldbulletin News

'No problems' with religious minorities: Erdogan
Turkish president says threatening language of US evangelist, Zionist mentality unacceptable

World Bulletin / News Desk

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday that Turkey had no problems with religious minorities in the country.

"Turkey has no problems related to [religious] minorities. Threatening language of the U.S. evangelist, Zionist mentality is unacceptable," Erdogan told journalists in parliament on Wednesday.

He added: "We will continue on the path we believe in without the slightest concession to our freedom, sovereignty, or judicial independence."

On Tuesday, in a joint declaration, Turkey's minority community representatives -- including followers of the Greek Orthodox and Armenian churches -- said that people of different faiths live "freely".

"We as religious representatives and foundation directors of societies of different religions and beliefs, who have been settled in this country for centuries, are free to follow our beliefs and practices,” the declaration read.



