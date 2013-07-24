CHP leader condemns 'bloody-minded' PKK

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkish main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) leader on Wednesday condemned Tuesday's PKK terror attack that killed a woman and her baby in southeastern Turkey.

"I curse bloody-minded PKK terrorist organization that murders innocence and kills a mother and her baby via sneaky trap," Kemal Kilicdaroglu wrote on his official Twitter account.

Kilicdaroglu wished Allah's mercy upon Nurcan Karakaya and 11-month-old baby Mustafa Bedirhan, who were killed after a roadside bombing by the PKK terrorist organization in Hakkari province.

The bomb went off when a car carrying the civilians passed through the Yuksekova district.

The woman died on the spot, while the 11-month-old child succumbed to his wounds at the Yuksekova Public Hospital.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU -- has been responsible for the death of some 40,000 people, including women and children.