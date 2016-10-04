Turkish doctors volunteer in Niger

World Bulletin / News Desk
Khedija Shefahatu, a 25-year-old woman, visited the doctors to get her child examined, not knowing that this could be her chance.
After a successful surgery by the Turkish doctors, Khedija experienced the joy of seeing her child, husband and everything for the first time in her life.
The association of Turkish volunteer doctors, in coordination with Islamic Development Bank (IDB), launched a project called fighting blindness in Africa under the banner of "One Million Cataract Surgery".
Mihriban Alizade, an ophthalmologist from the Istanbul Haydarpasa Referral and Research Hospital, told Anadolu Agency that Shefahatu had brought her child for examination.
"I realized there was a strange thing about a blindness of the woman [...] and when I examined her I figured out that she had a white cataract in her eyes," she said.
After getting her eyesight back, Shefahatu expressed her gratitude to the doctors.
