Zimbabwe elections on 'un-level playing field', say EU observers

World Bulletin / News Desk
European Union observers said Wednesday that Zimbabwe's elections had been held on an "un-level playing field" as opposition MDC supporters protested against alleged fraud by the election authority and ruling ZANU-PF party.
Several hundred opposition Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) supporters gathered outside the party headquarters in Harare, chanting and shouting that they had won the elections.
Anti-riot police backed by water cannon trucks monitored the demonstrators, while MDC supporters also protested outside the conference centre where election results are being announced.
The EU mission found an "improved political climate, but (an) un-level playing field and lack of trust in the process," it said in a statement, two days after Zimbabwe's first ballot since Robert Mugabe was ousted by the military ending his 37-year rule.
EU chief observer Elmar Brok said there were "efforts to undermine the free expression of the will of the electors through inducements, soft intimidation, pressure and coercion... to try to ensure a vote in favour of the ruling party."
"On many occasions, preparation, financing, media and hopefully not in the counting -- it was advantageous for the ruling party," he told AFP as the mission called for transparency in the release of results.
Mnangagwa, 75, had promised a free and fair vote after the military ushered him to power in November when Mugabe was forced to resign.
Marshoud has been detained since March, when she was summoned to interrogation at the military base near Huwwara. When she arrived, she was transferred the interrogation center at Petah Tikva.
Mexico City bound aircraft carrying 103 people crashes shortly after takeoff
Three months of protests against Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega's rule and the brutal response by security forces and paramilitary groups have killed more than 300 people, according to rights groups.
"Between 2005 and 2017, the finance ministry has taken in $706.23 billion dollars in foreign exchange" from oil, it said in a statement.
Airstrikes carried out in northern Iraq's Gara region, Turkish Armed Forces says
Chair of Turkish Industry and Business Association calls for 'high diplomacy' to solve Turkish-US tensions
UN Envoy de Mistura talks process of forming Syria Constitutional committee for Syria with Turkey, Iran, Russia
UNRWA has announced plans to downsize its operations in Gaza Strip
Around 6,500 Palestinians are currently held in Israeli prisons, according to official estimates
Four civilians were killed in a suspected ISIL attack in northern Iraq
Monday's verdicts were issued under Iraq’s anti-terrorism act
In Sochi, Russia, officials from 3 countries set to discuss technical details of a 10th round of Syria peace talks in Astana
Four journalists working for Al-Quds television were among the detainees
5,900 Palestinians, including 291 children, currently in Israeli prisons, PLO official Hanan Ashrawi says
'Canada is committed to addressing the needs of the poorest and most vulnerable Palestinians,' says minister