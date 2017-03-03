Germany: Immigrant population reaches 23.6 pct in 2017

World Bulletin / News Desk

The share of immigrants and their descendants in Germany’s population has increased to 23.6 percent in 2017, according to the figures released on Wednesday.

Some 19.3 million people out of a population of 81.7 million had at least one parent born without German citizenship, said Destatis, the federal statistical office.

In 2016, 22.5 percent of Germany’s population -- 18.6 million people -- were immigrants or their descendants.