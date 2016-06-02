Worldbulletin News

Turkey, US conduct 23rd round of patrols in Manbij 
Manbij deal between Turkey and US focuses on withdrawal of PKK-affiliated YPG group from the city

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkish and U.S. troops on Wednesday completed their 23rd round of patrols in the northern Syrian city of Manbij as part of a deal to rid the area of the YPG/PKK terror group.

In a statement, the Turkish General Staff said forces of both countries conducted separate coordinated patrols in the region between areas liberated by Turkey's Operation Euphrates Shield and Manbij.

Patrols by Turkish and U.S. troops in the region began on June 18.

The Manbij deal between Turkey and the U.S. focuses on the withdrawal of the PKK-affiliated YPG terror group from the city in order to stabilize the region.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK has taken some 40,000 lives, including many women and children. The YPG/PKK is its Syrian branch.

Should the Manbij model prove a success, Turkey will push for a similar arrangement in eastern Syria.

Turkey has said the presence of terror forces near its border constitutes a threat and has launched military operations and other efforts to rid the region of terrorists.



