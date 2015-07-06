Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
18:09, 01 August 2018 Wednesday
Economy
16:54, 01 August 2018 Wednesday

  • Share
Eurozone manufacturing activity still subdued in July
Eurozone manufacturing activity still subdued in July

Eurozone PMI stands at 55.1 in July, almost flat compared to 54.9 in June

World Bulletin / News Desk

The performance of the eurozone (EA19) manufacturing sector remained subdued in July, said an IHS Markit report on Wednesday.

The Eurozone Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) for the manufacturing sector stood at 55.1 in July, slightly up from June’s 18-month low of 54.9 and over five points below the record high seen at the end of 2017, according to London-based global data company IHS Markit.

The Netherlands, Germany, and Austria remained the strongest-performing nations among member countries, although the reading eased to a 14-month low in the Netherlands. 

The report said manufacturing output also posted a mild improvement in the month. 

"The more subdued trend in output growth in recent months reflects a concurrent slowdown in the pace of increase in new orders," it said. 

New work inflows were adversely affected by the weakening trend in the pace of increase in new
export orders, amid uncertainty about the economic outlook and worries about tariffs and trade wars, it said. 

New export business rose at the slowest pace since August 2016.

Chris Williamson, chief business economist at IHS Markit, said the reading was the second-weakest number in more than a year-and-a-half.

"The past two months have seen the most subdued spell of factory output growth since late 2016. Worse may be to come," Williamson said. 

Williamson said manufacturers may have to adjust production down in coming months unless demand recovers. 

"The survey responses indicate that the slowdown likely reflects worries about trade wars, tariffs, and rising prices, as well as general uncertainty about the economic outlook," he said.

"Optimism about the future remained at one of the lowest levels seen over the past two years."

The PMI for the manufacturing sector is seen as an important gauge in tracking the health of the sector, with values below 50 points showing contraction while above indicates expansion.

 



Related economy eurozone
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Economy News
Turkish economy needs stable growth
Turkish economy needs stable growth

Turkish Industry and Business Association head says rapid decision making to be most important part of presidential system 
Eurozone manufacturing activity still subdued in July
Eurozone manufacturing activity still subdued in July

Eurozone PMI stands at 55.1 in July, almost flat compared to 54.9 in June
Turkey's exports exceed 14B in July
Turkey's exports exceed $14B in July

Last month, exports rose 11.8 pct year-on-year, reaching highest figure ever for month of July, says exporters' assembly
Foreign trade deficit drops 9 1 percent in June
Foreign trade deficit drops 9.1 percent in June

Turkey's exports and imports decrease, year-on-year, in June, according to Turkish Statistical Institute
Borsa Istanbul up at close
Borsa Istanbul up at close

BIST 100 index gains over 570 points at close; Turkish lira loses in value against foreign currencies  
Turkey should not raise interest rates Business body
Turkey should not raise interest rates: Business body

Current interest rates pose problem for investments and loans, head of business association Musiad says
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul down at open
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul down at open

BIST 100 index goes down 0.26 pct; US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate climbs to 4.8740  
Exxon Mobil shares slump again on disappointing results
Exxon Mobil shares slump again on disappointing results

The company's share price fell 2.8 percent to $81.92 following the report, the third quarter in a row that has seen Wall Street punish the company for weak results.
Turkey exports cherries to China
Turkey exports cherries to China

Turkish cherries to be sold at big markets in China, exporter says
Turkey sees 30 pct rise in number of tourists
Turkey sees 30 pct rise in number of tourists

Country welcomes 16 million foreign visitors from January to June, Turkish Minister of Culture and Tourism Mehmet Ersoy
Renault profits dragged down by Nissan plunge
Renault profits dragged down by Nissan plunge

Operating margin for the first six months of the year increased meanwhile to a record 6.4 percent of sales, said a statement from the group that owns the Renault, Dacia, Lada, Samsung and Alpine brands.
Turkey's benchmark stock index flat at opening session
Turkey's benchmark stock index flat at opening session

BIST 100 rises 0.09 pct; USD/TRY exchange rate climbs to 4.8520
IMF warns China against aggressive economic stimulus
IMF warns China against aggressive economic stimulus

The IMF warning, contained in a policy report, comes after Chinese leaders earlier this week signalled a shift toward looser fiscal policy to help barricade the world's second-largest economy against global economic turbulence.
Facebook loses 122B after Q2 revenue miss
Facebook loses $122B after Q2 revenue miss

It’s loss is biggest ever in single day for US traded firm
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul up at open
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul up at open

BIST 100 climbs 0.43 pct; US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate stands at 4.8160  
Stock markets diverge before Trump-Juncker trade talks
Stock markets diverge before Trump-Juncker trade talks

The dollar dropped against the euro, while bitcoin neared $8,300.

News

Turkish Central Bank reserves at $98.4B in June
Turkish Central Bank reserves at 98 4B in June

Turkey's consumer confidence index goes up in July
Turkey's consumer confidence index goes up in July

Government gross debt stock up in June
Government gross debt stock up in June

North Korea’s economy shrinks under weight of sanctions
North Korea s economy shrinks under weight of sanctions

Turkey's account gap at $5.9B in May
Turkey's account gap at 5 9B in May

Turkish stocks goes up at close
Turkish stocks goes up at close

Eurozone annual inflation up in June
Eurozone annual inflation up in June

EU slashes eurozone growth forecast on US trade war tensions
EU slashes eurozone growth forecast on US trade war tensions

Euro drops, stocks rise as ECB vows to keep rates low
Euro drops stocks rise as ECB vows to keep rates

France and Germany push for compromise on eurozone reform
France and Germany push for compromise on eurozone reform

Eurozone loan growth to firms
Eurozone loan growth to firms

EU warns protectionism 'biggest risk' to eurozone growth
EU warns protectionism 'biggest risk' to eurozone growth






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 