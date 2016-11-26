Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
18:10, 01 August 2018 Wednesday
Europe
17:26, 01 August 2018 Wednesday

  • Share
EU pledges support to stem migrant arrivals to Spain
EU pledges support to stem migrant arrivals to Spain

Commission chief 'shares sense of urgency' about irregular migrant arrivals to Spain in letter to Spanish premier

World Bulletin / News Desk

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker on Wednesday sent a letter to Spain's premier to show the bloc's will to stem migrant arrivals to Spanish shores.

In a letter to Pedro Sanchez, Juncker said he "shares the sense of urgency" about the rise in irregular immigration, and assured the full support of the commission. 

Juncker's promise comes after the Spanish government asked the EU to provide "emergency assistance" for help to combat the migrant flux from Morocco to the country.

Sanchez on Sunday requested €30 million ($35 million) from a European fund on migration. 

"The full support of the European Commission to develop the appropriate and effective response to address the increasing migratory pressure along the Western Mediterranean route," he wrote.

Juncker recalled a €55 million fund was approved last July as part of the Border Management program of the EU for the border guards in Morocco and Tunisia.

The commission head, however, said the EU is unable to help West Africa manage its borders, citing the union’s limited funds.

According to the International Organization for Migration (IOM), Spanish shores have received over 20,000 irregular migrants while more than 300 of them lost their lives during perilous journeys.

 


Related EU Jean-Claude Juncker
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Europe News
Palestinian student Sentenced to 7 Months in Israel
Palestinian student Sentenced to 7 Months in Israel

Marshoud has been detained since March, when she was summoned to interrogation at the military base near Huwwara. When she arrived, she was transferred the interrogation center at Petah Tikva.
Israel rejects exit to hundreds of Gazans in 2018
Israel rejects exit to hundreds of Gazans in 2018

Last year, Israel denied exit to only 21 Gazans
Aeromexico plane crashes in Durango state
Aeromexico plane crashes in Durango state

Mexico City bound aircraft carrying 103 people crashes shortly after takeoff
23 000 Nicaraguans seeks asylum in Costa Rica
23,000 Nicaraguans seeks asylum in Costa Rica

Three months of protests against Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega's rule and the brutal response by security forces and paramilitary groups have killed more than 300 people, according to rights groups. 
Iraq has spent more than 700 bn oil wealth since
Iraq has spent more than $700 bn oil wealth since 2005

"Between 2005 and 2017, the finance ministry has taken in $706.23 billion dollars in foreign exchange" from oil, it said in a statement.
Turkish army 'neutralizes' 2 terrorists in N Iraq
Turkish army 'neutralizes' 2 terrorists in N. Iraq

Airstrikes carried out in northern Iraq's Gara region, Turkish Armed Forces says
Turkish business leader blasts threats by Trump Pence
Turkish business leader blasts threats by Trump, Pence

Chair of Turkish Industry and Business Association calls for 'high diplomacy' to solve Turkish-US tensions
UN Turkey Iran Russia talk Syrian charter committee
UN, Turkey, Iran, Russia talk Syrian charter committee

UN Envoy de Mistura talks process of forming Syria Constitutional committee for Syria with Turkey, Iran, Russia
Gaza refugees protest UNRWA's downsizing measures
Gaza refugees protest UNRWA's downsizing measures

UNRWA has announced plans to downsize its operations in Gaza Strip
Israel arrests 17 Palestinians in overnight raids
Israel arrests 17 Palestinians in overnight raids

Around 6,500 Palestinians are currently held in Israeli prisons, according to official estimates
7 killed in two separate attacks in Iraq
7 killed in two separate attacks in Iraq

Four civilians were killed in a suspected ISIL attack in northern Iraq  
Iraq court sentences 4 al-Qaeda militants to death
Iraq court sentences 4 al-Qaeda militants to death

Monday's verdicts were issued under Iraq’s anti-terrorism act
Turkey Russia Iran meet ahead of Syria talks
Turkey, Russia, Iran meet ahead of Syria talks

In Sochi, Russia, officials from 3 countries set to discuss technical details of a 10th round of Syria peace talks in Astana
20 arrested in West Bank raids
20 arrested in West Bank raids

Four journalists working for Al-Quds television were among the detainees
291 Palestinian children being held in Israeli prisons
291 Palestinian children being held in Israeli prisons

5,900 Palestinians, including 291 children, currently in Israeli prisons, PLO official Hanan Ashrawi says
Canada to provide CAN 50M for Palestinians
Canada to provide CAN$50M for Palestinians

'Canada is committed to addressing the needs of the poorest and most vulnerable Palestinians,' says minister

News

Zimbabwe elections on 'un-level playing field', say EU observers
Zimbabwe elections on 'un-level playing field' say EU observers

EU unemployment rate down in June
EU unemployment rate down in June

UK could stay in EU on same terms
UK could stay in EU on same terms

Trump, EU's Juncker agree to ease trade tensions
Trump EU's Juncker agree to ease trade tensions

EU mobilises firefighting aid to Greece, Sweden and Latvia
EU mobilises firefighting aid to Greece Sweden and Latvia

EU's Juncker in last-ditch bid to end Trump trade war
EU's Juncker in last-ditch bid to end Trump trade war

Juncker Plan surpasses investment target of €315B
Juncker Plan surpasses investment target of 315B

Juncker to hold trade talks with Trump on July 25
Juncker to hold trade talks with Trump on July 25

Juncker: EU, US to meet next month over trade tensions
Juncker EU US to meet next month over trade tensions

EU defends controversial Juncker aide promotion
EU defends controversial Juncker aide promotion

Juncker says German deal 'significant, positive' for EU
Juncker says German deal 'significant positive' for EU






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 