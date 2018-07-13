292 irregular migrants rescued off Libya coast

World Bulletin / News Desk
According to a Wednesday statement by the Navy, the migrants were aboard three rubber boats off Zawiya shores in northwestern Libya.
The migrants, including 42 women and 10 children, were mostly from African countries and Syria, the statement said.
Ever since the collapse of the central authority in Libya in 2011, the country’s northwestern coast has become a hub for illegal migration to Italy and other countries in Europe.
Libya represents a major transit point for African migrants seeking access to Europe, especially Italy.
