Turkish, NATO top generals meet in Ankara

World Bulletin / News Desk
|
Turkey's military chief met NATO's top officer in Europe on Wednesday in the Turkish capital.
Gen. Yasar Guler, Turkey's Chief of General Staff, and Gen. Curtis Scaparrotti, NATO Supreme Allied Commander Europe, discussed the latest developments in both Syria and Iraq at General Staff headquarters in Ankara, said a statement by the military.
They also exchanged ideas about the NATO alliance, it added.
