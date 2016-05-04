Worldbulletin News

Turkish, NATO top generals meet in Ankara
Turkish Chief of General Staff Yasar Guler and Gen. Curtis Scaparrotti discuss latest development in Syria and Iraq, NATO

Turkey's military chief met NATO's top officer in Europe on Wednesday in the Turkish capital.

Gen. Yasar Guler, Turkey's Chief of General Staff, and Gen. Curtis Scaparrotti, NATO Supreme Allied Commander Europe, discussed the latest developments in both Syria and Iraq at General Staff headquarters in Ankara, said a statement by the military.

They also exchanged ideas about the NATO alliance, it added.


