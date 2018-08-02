Thousands march against veil ban in Denmark

World Bulletin / News Desk
Demonstrations were held in the capital city of Copenhagen and second largest city of Aarhus against the ban, which was approved on May 31.
The protests -- organized by Kvinder I Dialog (Women in Dialogue), a group founded by left-wing activists and women wearing the veil -- were supported by Muslim migrants and citizens of Denmark.
Demonstrators, who gathered in Nørrebro district of the capital city, covered their faces with veils and masks in support of women being targeted by the ban.
The crowd marched towards the Bellahøj police station and called on police to focus on more important problems rather than fining people who wear veils.
Sabina Youssef, one of the demonstrators, told Anadolu Agency that she would continue to wear her veil despite the ban.
“This law that came into effect includes discrimination. Its aim is to isolate a small religious group from society,” Youssef said, adding that only 50 women wore veils in Denmark.
Violators will be punished with a fine of up to 1,000 kroner ($156). Repeat offenders could be fined up to 10,000 kroner ($1,563).
The law was approved in the Danish parliament in a 75-30 vote with 74 absentees.
Rachid Nekkaz, a French business executive of Algerian origin, has launched a fund against the burqa ban, which he called "illegal", and has paid over 500 fines of women who defied similar bans in six countries.
Nekkaz also announced that he would pay the fines in Denmark.
According to a 2010 study by the University of Copenhagen, only 150-200 women wear the Islamic face veil in Denmark and only three women wear the burqa.
It is estimated that Muslims account for about 7 percent of Denmark's population of 5.6 million.
Bill seeks to limit US funding for UN’s Palestine refugee agency to resettlement of 1948 refugees
Marshoud has been detained since March, when she was summoned to interrogation at the military base near Huwwara. When she arrived, she was transferred the interrogation center at Petah Tikva.
Mexico City bound aircraft carrying 103 people crashes shortly after takeoff
Three months of protests against Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega's rule and the brutal response by security forces and paramilitary groups have killed more than 300 people, according to rights groups.
"Between 2005 and 2017, the finance ministry has taken in $706.23 billion dollars in foreign exchange" from oil, it said in a statement.
Airstrikes carried out in northern Iraq's Gara region, Turkish Armed Forces says
Chair of Turkish Industry and Business Association calls for 'high diplomacy' to solve Turkish-US tensions
UN Envoy de Mistura talks process of forming Syria Constitutional committee for Syria with Turkey, Iran, Russia
UNRWA has announced plans to downsize its operations in Gaza Strip
Around 6,500 Palestinians are currently held in Israeli prisons, according to official estimates
Four civilians were killed in a suspected ISIL attack in northern Iraq
Monday's verdicts were issued under Iraq’s anti-terrorism act
In Sochi, Russia, officials from 3 countries set to discuss technical details of a 10th round of Syria peace talks in Astana
Four journalists working for Al-Quds television were among the detainees
5,900 Palestinians, including 291 children, currently in Israeli prisons, PLO official Hanan Ashrawi says