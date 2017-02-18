09:27, 02 August 2018 Thursday

Press agenda on August 02

World Bulletin / News Desk

TURKEY

ANKARA - Supreme Military Council to convene under chairmanship of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the presidential complex.

ANKARA - Erdogan to hold a dinner for members of the Supreme Military Council.





US/TURKEY

WASHINGTON/ANKARA - Following developments after a decision by the U.S. Treasury Department to impose sanctions on two Turkish ministers.





SINGAPORE

SINGAPORE- Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu to attend opening ceremony of ASEAN 51st Foreign Ministers' Meeting.

SINGAPORE - Cavusoglu also due to hold bilateral meetings with some of his counterparts from the participant countries on the sidelines of the ASEAN meeting.





ZIMBABWE

HARARE – Following developments in Zimbabwe as the country awaits Sunday's election results.





DEMOCRATIC REPUBLIC OF CONGO

KINSHASA - Following new Ebola outbreak in the country.





SYRIA

ALEPPO / IDLIB / HOMS - Monitoring Syrian civil war.