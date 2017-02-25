Turkish FM discusses ties with Japan, Iran

World Bulletin / News Desk
|
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu on Thursday discussed bilateral relations with his Japanese and Iranian counterparts.
"The cooperation between Turkey and Japan is gaining momentum in many fields. We hope this momentum will continue with high-level visits," Cavusoglu wrote on his official Twitter account after a bilateral meeting with his Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono.
The top diplomats met on the sidelines of the 51st Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Foreign Ministers' meeting in Singapore.
Cavusoglu said they also discussed bilateral issues and regional developments.
He also met Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif.
"At our meeting in Singapore with Javad Zarif, Foreign Minister of Iran, we discussed bilateral and regional issues," Cavusoglu said.
The first-ever ASEAN-Turkey Trilateral Ministerial Meeting was held on Wednesday.
The trilateral meeting follows last year's establishment of a sectoral dialogue partnership between Ankara and ASEAN countries.
Cavusoglu on Thursday said Turkey regards ASEAN as "one of the most successful" regional integration schemes in the world.
"We are pleased with our rapidly growing institutional relationship with ASEAN and its member states," he said.
Ankara formed ties with ASEAN in 1999 and attended its first summit in 2013. Also, Turkey got observer status in ASEAN’s multinational police force in 2014 and became a sectoral dialogue partner at last year’s ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in the Philippines.
In a Twitter post, Soylu responds to US Treasury Department decision to impose sanctions on him, another Turkish minister
Mevlut Cavusoglu meets Japanese, Iranian counterparts on sidelines of ASEAN meeting in Singapore
Turkish Chief of General Staff Yasar Guler and Gen. Curtis Scaparrotti discuss latest development in Syria and Iraq, NATO
Tuesday PKK bombing in southeastern Turkey targeted car carrying civilians, and killed both mother and infant
Kemal Kilicdaroglu wishes Allah's mercy upon woman and baby, who were killed in PKK terror attack in southeastern Hakkari
Turkish president says threatening language of US evangelist, Zionist mentality unacceptable
BIST 100 rises 0.17 percent; US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate stands at 4.9280
Terrorists, who were spotted by a drone, were neutralized in an air operation
Local court in Izmir, Turkey rejects US Pastor Andrew Brunson’s lawyer's appeal for release.
Main opposition CHP lawmaker slams American president's threats to impose sanctions on Turkey
Meeting at presidential complex expected to begin at 1000 GMT
Foreign Ministry spokesman says FETO running smear campaign
Turkish diplomat Galip Ozmen and his daughter among dozens martyred by Armenian terror group ASALA between 1973 and 1984
Migrants held in eastern Van province and northwestern Balikesir province
Students from universities across Turkey to visit African, Middle Eastern countries
Opposition HDP lawmaker says Trump's attitude encouraging 'Israel's massacres'