10:45, 02 August 2018 Thursday
Economy
10:13, 02 August 2018 Thursday

European stock markets down at open
European equities markets opened in the red Thursday as fears mounted over the global impact of an escalating trade war between the United States and China.

World Bulletin / News Desk

The London benchmark FTSE 100 was down 0.3 percent at 7,631.42 points, while the Paris CAC 40 sank 0.4 percent to 5,477.63 points as the Frankfurt DAX fell 0.9 percent to 12,617.63 points.



