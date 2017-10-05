Turkey's Borsa Istanbul down at open

World Bulletin / News Desk
On the fourth transaction day of the week, the banking and holding sector indices dropped 2.34 percent and 1.24 percent, respectively.
While all sector indices starts day on decline, the tourism sector index saw the highest drop, losing 3.31 percent.
On Wednesday, Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 closed at 97,210.57, up 0.27 percent, or 258.34 points, with a trade volume of 7.5 billion Turkish liras (nearly $1.52 billion).
The U.S. dollar/Turkish lira exchange rose to 4.9810 as of 9.30 a.m. local time (0630GMT) on Thursday, from 4.9220 at Wednesday's close.
The euro/lira exchange rate also increased to 5.8080 by market open -- from 5.7520 at the previous close -- and one British pound traded for 6.5430 Turkish liras versus 6.4680 at the previous close.
The price of Brent oil dropped slightly to $72.67 per barrel as of 10.00 a.m. local time (0700GMT) Thursday, compared to $72.92 on Wednesday.
European equities markets opened in the red Thursday as fears mounted over the global impact of an escalating trade war between the United States and China.
