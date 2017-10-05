Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
16:48, 02 August 2018 Thursday
Economy
11:34, 02 August 2018 Thursday

  • Share
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul down at open
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul down at open

BIST 100 drops nearly 1,700 points

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkey's stock exchange fell by 1.74 percent, or 1,692.39 points, to open at 95,518.18 points on Thursday.

On the fourth transaction day of the week, the banking and holding sector indices dropped 2.34 percent and 1.24 percent, respectively.

While all sector indices starts day on decline, the tourism sector index saw the highest drop, losing 3.31 percent.

On Wednesday, Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 closed at 97,210.57, up 0.27 percent, or 258.34 points, with a trade volume of 7.5 billion Turkish liras (nearly $1.52 billion).

The U.S. dollar/Turkish lira exchange rose to 4.9810 as of 9.30 a.m. local time (0630GMT) on Thursday, from 4.9220 at Wednesday's close.

The euro/lira exchange rate also increased to 5.8080 by market open -- from 5.7520 at the previous close -- and one British pound traded for 6.5430 Turkish liras versus 6.4680 at the previous close.

The price of Brent oil dropped slightly to $72.67 per barrel as of 10.00 a.m. local time (0700GMT) Thursday, compared to $72.92 on Wednesday.



Related Borsa Istanbul
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Economy News
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul down at open
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul down at open

BIST 100 drops nearly 1,700 points
European stock markets down at open
European stock markets down at open

European equities markets opened in the red Thursday as fears mounted over the global impact of an escalating trade war between the United States and China.
Borsa Istanbul up at close
Borsa Istanbul up at close

BIST 100 index gains over 250 points at close
Turkish economy needs stable growth
Turkish economy needs stable growth

Turkish Industry and Business Association head says rapid decision making to be most important part of presidential system 
Eurozone manufacturing activity still subdued in July
Eurozone manufacturing activity still subdued in July

Eurozone PMI stands at 55.1 in July, almost flat compared to 54.9 in June
Turkey's exports exceed 14B in July
Turkey's exports exceed $14B in July

Last month, exports rose 11.8 pct year-on-year, reaching highest figure ever for month of July, says exporters' assembly
Foreign trade deficit drops 9 1 percent in June
Foreign trade deficit drops 9.1 percent in June

Turkey's exports and imports decrease, year-on-year, in June, according to Turkish Statistical Institute
Borsa Istanbul up at close
Borsa Istanbul up at close

BIST 100 index gains over 570 points at close; Turkish lira loses in value against foreign currencies  
Turkey should not raise interest rates Business body
Turkey should not raise interest rates: Business body

Current interest rates pose problem for investments and loans, head of business association Musiad says
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul down at open
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul down at open

BIST 100 index goes down 0.26 pct; US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate climbs to 4.8740  
Exxon Mobil shares slump again on disappointing results
Exxon Mobil shares slump again on disappointing results

The company's share price fell 2.8 percent to $81.92 following the report, the third quarter in a row that has seen Wall Street punish the company for weak results.
Turkey exports cherries to China
Turkey exports cherries to China

Turkish cherries to be sold at big markets in China, exporter says
Turkey sees 30 pct rise in number of tourists
Turkey sees 30 pct rise in number of tourists

Country welcomes 16 million foreign visitors from January to June, Turkish Minister of Culture and Tourism Mehmet Ersoy
Renault profits dragged down by Nissan plunge
Renault profits dragged down by Nissan plunge

Operating margin for the first six months of the year increased meanwhile to a record 6.4 percent of sales, said a statement from the group that owns the Renault, Dacia, Lada, Samsung and Alpine brands.
Turkey's benchmark stock index flat at opening session
Turkey's benchmark stock index flat at opening session

BIST 100 rises 0.09 pct; USD/TRY exchange rate climbs to 4.8520
IMF warns China against aggressive economic stimulus
IMF warns China against aggressive economic stimulus

The IMF warning, contained in a policy report, comes after Chinese leaders earlier this week signalled a shift toward looser fiscal policy to help barricade the world's second-largest economy against global economic turbulence.

News

Borsa Istanbul up at close
Borsa Istanbul up at close

Borsa Istanbul up at close
Borsa Istanbul up at close

Turkey's Borsa Istanbul down at open
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul down at open

Turkey's Borsa Istanbul up at open
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul up at open

Turkey's Borsa Istanbul up at open
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul up at open

Turkey's Borsa Istanbul up at open
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul up at open






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 