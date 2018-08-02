Zimbabwe government says troops to remain in capital

World Bulletin / News Desk

Zimbabwean authorities said Thursday military troops would remain in the capital Harare after post-election protests turned violent.

On Wednesday, a government crackdown on opposition protesters resulted in the deaths of at least six people, according to local media.

Police confirmed that three people have been shot dead as troops used live bullets to quell demonstrators who accuse the ruling Zanu-PF party of rigging the elections.

Minister of Home Affairs Obert Mpofu said the government will not allow protests, accusing opposition party leaders of inciting the violence.

The situation was tense but calm on Thursday as troops have set up a number of roadblocks on all major roads leading out of the capital.

The election result has yet to be declared. The MDC opposition alliance insists its candidate, Nelson Chamisa, won the vote against incumbent President Emmerson Mnangagwa.