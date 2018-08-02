Zimbabwe government says troops to remain in capital

World Bulletin / News Desk
On Wednesday, a government crackdown on opposition protesters resulted in the deaths of at least six people, according to local media.
Police confirmed that three people have been shot dead as troops used live bullets to quell demonstrators who accuse the ruling Zanu-PF party of rigging the elections.
Minister of Home Affairs Obert Mpofu said the government will not allow protests, accusing opposition party leaders of inciting the violence.
The situation was tense but calm on Thursday as troops have set up a number of roadblocks on all major roads leading out of the capital.
The election result has yet to be declared. The MDC opposition alliance insists its candidate, Nelson Chamisa, won the vote against incumbent President Emmerson Mnangagwa.
Pompeo will push for sustained pressure on Pyongyang to destroy its nuclear arsenal, urging the region's leaders to enforce UN sanctions on the hermit state, State Department officials have said.
Recently approved legislation describes Israel as ‘nation-state of Jewish people’
Bill seeks to limit US funding for UN’s Palestine refugee agency to resettlement of 1948 refugees
Marshoud has been detained since March, when she was summoned to interrogation at the military base near Huwwara. When she arrived, she was transferred the interrogation center at Petah Tikva.
Mexico City bound aircraft carrying 103 people crashes shortly after takeoff
Three months of protests against Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega's rule and the brutal response by security forces and paramilitary groups have killed more than 300 people, according to rights groups.
"Between 2005 and 2017, the finance ministry has taken in $706.23 billion dollars in foreign exchange" from oil, it said in a statement.
Airstrikes carried out in northern Iraq's Gara region, Turkish Armed Forces says
Chair of Turkish Industry and Business Association calls for 'high diplomacy' to solve Turkish-US tensions
UN Envoy de Mistura talks process of forming Syria Constitutional committee for Syria with Turkey, Iran, Russia
UNRWA has announced plans to downsize its operations in Gaza Strip
Around 6,500 Palestinians are currently held in Israeli prisons, according to official estimates
Four civilians were killed in a suspected ISIL attack in northern Iraq
Monday's verdicts were issued under Iraq’s anti-terrorism act
In Sochi, Russia, officials from 3 countries set to discuss technical details of a 10th round of Syria peace talks in Astana