Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
16:48, 02 August 2018 Thursday
Africa
12:07, 02 August 2018 Thursday

  • Share
Zimbabwe government says troops to remain in capital
Zimbabwe government says troops to remain in capital

3 killed amid protests as ruling party accused of vote rigging in first presidential elections since Mugabe ouster

World Bulletin / News Desk

Zimbabwean authorities said Thursday military troops would remain in the capital Harare after post-election protests turned violent.

On Wednesday, a government crackdown on opposition protesters resulted in the deaths of at least six people, according to local media.

Police confirmed that three people have been shot dead as troops used live bullets to quell demonstrators who accuse the ruling Zanu-PF party of rigging the elections.

Minister of Home Affairs Obert Mpofu said the government will not allow protests, accusing opposition party leaders of inciting the violence.

The situation was tense but calm on Thursday as troops have set up a number of roadblocks on all major roads leading out of the capital.

The election result has yet to be declared. The MDC opposition alliance insists its candidate, Nelson Chamisa, won the vote against incumbent President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

 


Related Zimbabwe troops
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Africa News
Pompeo kicks off Asia tour with N Korea in focus
Pompeo kicks off Asia tour with N. Korea in focus

Pompeo will push for sustained pressure on Pyongyang to destroy its nuclear arsenal, urging the region's leaders to enforce UN sanctions on the hermit state, State Department officials have said.
US seeks clarification of controversial Israel law
US seeks ‘clarification’ of controversial Israel law

Recently approved legislation describes Israel as ‘nation-state of Jewish people’
US Palestine refugee bill could backfire
US Palestine refugee bill could backfire

Bill seeks to limit US funding for UN’s Palestine refugee agency to resettlement of 1948 refugees  
Palestinian student Sentenced to 7 Months in Israel
Palestinian student Sentenced to 7 Months in Israel

Marshoud has been detained since March, when she was summoned to interrogation at the military base near Huwwara. When she arrived, she was transferred the interrogation center at Petah Tikva.
Israel rejects exit to hundreds of Gazans in 2018
Israel rejects exit to hundreds of Gazans in 2018

Last year, Israel denied exit to only 21 Gazans
Aeromexico plane crashes in Durango state
Aeromexico plane crashes in Durango state

Mexico City bound aircraft carrying 103 people crashes shortly after takeoff
23 000 Nicaraguans seeks asylum in Costa Rica
23,000 Nicaraguans seeks asylum in Costa Rica

Three months of protests against Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega's rule and the brutal response by security forces and paramilitary groups have killed more than 300 people, according to rights groups. 
Iraq has spent more than 700 bn oil wealth since
Iraq has spent more than $700 bn oil wealth since 2005

"Between 2005 and 2017, the finance ministry has taken in $706.23 billion dollars in foreign exchange" from oil, it said in a statement.
Turkish army 'neutralizes' 2 terrorists in N Iraq
Turkish army 'neutralizes' 2 terrorists in N. Iraq

Airstrikes carried out in northern Iraq's Gara region, Turkish Armed Forces says
Turkish business leader blasts threats by Trump Pence
Turkish business leader blasts threats by Trump, Pence

Chair of Turkish Industry and Business Association calls for 'high diplomacy' to solve Turkish-US tensions
UN Turkey Iran Russia talk Syrian charter committee
UN, Turkey, Iran, Russia talk Syrian charter committee

UN Envoy de Mistura talks process of forming Syria Constitutional committee for Syria with Turkey, Iran, Russia
Gaza refugees protest UNRWA's downsizing measures
Gaza refugees protest UNRWA's downsizing measures

UNRWA has announced plans to downsize its operations in Gaza Strip
Israel arrests 17 Palestinians in overnight raids
Israel arrests 17 Palestinians in overnight raids

Around 6,500 Palestinians are currently held in Israeli prisons, according to official estimates
7 killed in two separate attacks in Iraq
7 killed in two separate attacks in Iraq

Four civilians were killed in a suspected ISIL attack in northern Iraq  
Iraq court sentences 4 al-Qaeda militants to death
Iraq court sentences 4 al-Qaeda militants to death

Monday's verdicts were issued under Iraq’s anti-terrorism act
Turkey Russia Iran meet ahead of Syria talks
Turkey, Russia, Iran meet ahead of Syria talks

In Sochi, Russia, officials from 3 countries set to discuss technical details of a 10th round of Syria peace talks in Astana

News

2 Egyptian troops killed amid Sinai operation
2 Egyptian troops killed amid Sinai operation

Turkish army doctor awarded for helping Iranian troops
Turkish army doctor awarded for helping Iranian troops

3 Pakistani troops killed in cross-border firing
3 Pakistani troops killed in cross-border firing

Indian army major, 3 troops killed in cross-border fire
Indian army major 3 troops killed in cross-border fire

Troops kill 2 civilians at Central African airport
Troops kill 2 civilians at Central African airport

Indian troops kill 2 Pakistani in cross-border fire
Indian troops kill 2 Pakistani in cross-border fire

Zimbabwe elections on 'un-level playing field', say EU observers
Zimbabwe elections on 'un-level playing field' say EU observers

ZANU-PF wins most seats in Zimbabwe parliament
ZANU-PF wins most seats in Zimbabwe parliament

Zimbabweans go to first polls since Mugabe's ouster
Zimbabweans go to first polls since Mugabe's ouster

Zimbabwe's tobacco farms use child labor
Zimbabwe's tobacco farms use child labor

New S. African leader pays 1st visit to Zımbabwe
New S African leader pays 1st visit to Zımbabwe

Mugabe appears to back new Zimbabwe opposition
Mugabe appears to back new Zimbabwe opposition






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 