US sanctions move 'abdication of reason'

World Bulletin / News Desk
The head of Turkish parliament's constitutional committee has described the U.S. decision to impose sanctions on two Turkish ministers as an "abdication of reason".
"The U.S. administration's decision is far from good sense, an abdication of reason, a lack of foresight," Bekir Bozdag said on his official Twitter account on Thursday.
"The U.S. cannot take what it wants from Turkey with a method that is against international law, unlawful and presuming," Bozdag, a lawmaker from Yozgat province, added.
On Wednesday night, White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said the U.S. was imposing sanctions on Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu, and Justice Minister Abdulhamit Gul for not releasing American Pastor Andrew Craig Brunson, who faces terrorism charges in Turkey.
Sanders said the U.S. would block "any property, or interest in property of the two ministers".
The head of Turkish parliament's education, culture and sport committee also called on the U.S. to reverse its decision on the sanctions.
"We call on the U.S. administration to turn from this decision that has the characteristics of intervention into [Turkey's] justice system," Numan Kulturmus, a lawmaker from Istanbul province, said.
Kurtulmus said Turkey would "promptly give response to that kind of aggressive manner".
The Foreign Ministry on Wednesday also strongly protested against U.S. Treasury Department's decision, calling on the U.S. administration to reverse its "wrong decision".
Brunson has been charged in Turkey with spying for the PKK -- a designated terrorist group in the U.S. and Turkey -- and U.S.-based Fetullah Gulen and the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO), the group behind the defeated July 2016 coup attempt in Turkey which martyred 251 people and injured thousands.
Ankara also accuses FETO of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police, and judiciary.
Sanctions to have limited effects on Turkish economy, country's finance minister says
At the highest point of Istanbul with seven hills, Camlica Mosque project, where the life is on the Hill, comes to the end.
Head of Turkish parliament's constitutional committee slams US decision to impose sanctions on 2 Turkish ministers
In a Twitter post, Soylu responds to US Treasury Department decision to impose sanctions on him, another Turkish minister
Mevlut Cavusoglu meets Japanese, Iranian counterparts on sidelines of ASEAN meeting in Singapore
Turkish Chief of General Staff Yasar Guler and Gen. Curtis Scaparrotti discuss latest development in Syria and Iraq, NATO
Tuesday PKK bombing in southeastern Turkey targeted car carrying civilians, and killed both mother and infant
Kemal Kilicdaroglu wishes Allah's mercy upon woman and baby, who were killed in PKK terror attack in southeastern Hakkari
Turkish president says threatening language of US evangelist, Zionist mentality unacceptable
BIST 100 rises 0.17 percent; US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate stands at 4.9280
Terrorists, who were spotted by a drone, were neutralized in an air operation
Local court in Izmir, Turkey rejects US Pastor Andrew Brunson’s lawyer's appeal for release.
Main opposition CHP lawmaker slams American president's threats to impose sanctions on Turkey
Meeting at presidential complex expected to begin at 1000 GMT
Foreign Ministry spokesman says FETO running smear campaign
Turkish diplomat Galip Ozmen and his daughter among dozens martyred by Armenian terror group ASALA between 1973 and 1984