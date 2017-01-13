Fears grow as flooding displaces 150,000 in Myanmar

World Bulletin / News Desk
Fears that embankments could burst under fresh rains mounted in flooded southeastern Myanmar, where some 150,000 people have been forced from their homes and a dozen people killed.
Above the town of Madauk in Bago region, floodwaters are only inches from the top of vulnerable embankments that are so far holding fast, but locals are afraid that fresh monsoon rains could spell disaster.
"If this embankment doesn't hold firm against the next flood, many more villages will be at high risk," rescue team leader Hlaing Min Oo told AFP as he oversaw a chain of volunteers loading a boat with food destined for marooned flood victims.
"For the moment, there's little chance that the water levels will go down."
Evacuation orders are still in place across Bago, Karen, Mon and Taninthari provinces with 36 dams and reservoirs overflowing, according to state media.
State media reported Thursday that 148,386 people are currently taking refuge in 327 camps.
The Myanma Alinn newspaper said nearly 28,000 are still in their flooded homes, either unable to escape to shelters or are opting to stay in the hope that water levels will start to recede.
