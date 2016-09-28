Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
16:48, 02 August 2018 Thursday
Middle East
14:18, 02 August 2018 Thursday

  • Share
Iran FM slams US sanctions on Turkish gov’t ministers
Iran FM slams US sanctions on Turkish gov’t ministers

US imposed sanctions last night in retaliation for ongoing detention of American pastor

World Bulletin / News Desk

Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif has condemned a U.S. decision to impose sanctions on two Turkish government ministers in retaliation for the ongoing detention of an American pastor facing terrorism charges in Turkey.

“These unlawful U.S. sanctions on two Turkish government ministers -- from an allied country -- illustrate the U.S. administration's longstanding policy of pressure and extortion,” Zarif tweeted on Thursday.

On Wednesday night, White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders announced that the U.S. had imposed sanctions on Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu and Justice Minister Abdulhamit Gul.

Brunson has been accused by the Turkish authorities of spying for the PKK (which has been a designated as a terrorist group by both the U.S. and Turkey) and U.S.-based Fetullah Gulen and the latter’s Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO), which orchestrated Turkey’s failed July 2016 coup attempt that left 251 martyrs in its wake.

Ankara also accuses FETO of carrying out a long-running campaign to overthrow the Turkish state through the infiltration of state institutions.



Related Turkey US javad zarif
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Middle East News
Pompeo kicks off Asia tour with N Korea in focus
Pompeo kicks off Asia tour with N. Korea in focus

Pompeo will push for sustained pressure on Pyongyang to destroy its nuclear arsenal, urging the region's leaders to enforce UN sanctions on the hermit state, State Department officials have said.
US seeks clarification of controversial Israel law
US seeks ‘clarification’ of controversial Israel law

Recently approved legislation describes Israel as ‘nation-state of Jewish people’
US Palestine refugee bill could backfire
US Palestine refugee bill could backfire

Bill seeks to limit US funding for UN’s Palestine refugee agency to resettlement of 1948 refugees  
Palestinian student Sentenced to 7 Months in Israel
Palestinian student Sentenced to 7 Months in Israel

Marshoud has been detained since March, when she was summoned to interrogation at the military base near Huwwara. When she arrived, she was transferred the interrogation center at Petah Tikva.
Israel rejects exit to hundreds of Gazans in 2018
Israel rejects exit to hundreds of Gazans in 2018

Last year, Israel denied exit to only 21 Gazans
Aeromexico plane crashes in Durango state
Aeromexico plane crashes in Durango state

Mexico City bound aircraft carrying 103 people crashes shortly after takeoff
23 000 Nicaraguans seeks asylum in Costa Rica
23,000 Nicaraguans seeks asylum in Costa Rica

Three months of protests against Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega's rule and the brutal response by security forces and paramilitary groups have killed more than 300 people, according to rights groups. 
Iraq has spent more than 700 bn oil wealth since
Iraq has spent more than $700 bn oil wealth since 2005

"Between 2005 and 2017, the finance ministry has taken in $706.23 billion dollars in foreign exchange" from oil, it said in a statement.
Turkish army 'neutralizes' 2 terrorists in N Iraq
Turkish army 'neutralizes' 2 terrorists in N. Iraq

Airstrikes carried out in northern Iraq's Gara region, Turkish Armed Forces says
Turkish business leader blasts threats by Trump Pence
Turkish business leader blasts threats by Trump, Pence

Chair of Turkish Industry and Business Association calls for 'high diplomacy' to solve Turkish-US tensions
UN Turkey Iran Russia talk Syrian charter committee
UN, Turkey, Iran, Russia talk Syrian charter committee

UN Envoy de Mistura talks process of forming Syria Constitutional committee for Syria with Turkey, Iran, Russia
Gaza refugees protest UNRWA's downsizing measures
Gaza refugees protest UNRWA's downsizing measures

UNRWA has announced plans to downsize its operations in Gaza Strip
Israel arrests 17 Palestinians in overnight raids
Israel arrests 17 Palestinians in overnight raids

Around 6,500 Palestinians are currently held in Israeli prisons, according to official estimates
7 killed in two separate attacks in Iraq
7 killed in two separate attacks in Iraq

Four civilians were killed in a suspected ISIL attack in northern Iraq  
Iraq court sentences 4 al-Qaeda militants to death
Iraq court sentences 4 al-Qaeda militants to death

Monday's verdicts were issued under Iraq’s anti-terrorism act
Turkey Russia Iran meet ahead of Syria talks
Turkey, Russia, Iran meet ahead of Syria talks

In Sochi, Russia, officials from 3 countries set to discuss technical details of a 10th round of Syria peace talks in Astana

News

US sanctions unacceptable for Turkey
US sanctions unacceptable for Turkey

Russia reacts over US sanctions against Turkey
Russia reacts over US sanctions against Turkey

German economy minister to visit Turkey to boost trade
German economy minister to visit Turkey to boost trade

US sanctions move 'abdication of reason'
US sanctions move 'abdication of reason'

Turkish Interior minister reacts to US sanctions move
Turkish Interior minister reacts to US sanctions move

Turkish FM discusses ties with Japan, Iran
Turkish FM discusses ties with Japan Iran

US seeks ‘clarification’ of controversial Israel law
US seeks clarification of controversial Israel law

US Palestine refugee bill could backfire
US Palestine refugee bill could backfire

Turkey, US conduct 23rd round of patrols in Manbij 
Turkey US conduct 23rd round of patrols in Manbij

Turkey court rejects appeal for US pastor's release
Turkey court rejects appeal for US pastor's release

Iran MP calls for Tehran-US hotline to avoid escalation
Iran MP calls for Tehran-US hotline to avoid escalation

EU foreign policy chief meets Iranian FM in Brussels
EU foreign policy chief meets Iranian FM in Brussels

Azerbaijani president receives Turkish, Iranian FMs
Azerbaijani president receives Turkish Iranian FMs

Oman's Sultan Qaboos receives Iranian FM in Muscat
Oman's Sultan Qaboos receives Iranian FM in Muscat

Tehran eyes improved ties with Saudi Arabia
Tehran eyes improved ties with Saudi Arabia

Iran hits back at missile test criticism
Iran hits back at missile test criticism

US travel ban 'truly shameful': Iran's Zarif
US travel ban 'truly shameful' Iran's Zarif






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 