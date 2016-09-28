Iran FM slams US sanctions on Turkish gov’t ministers

World Bulletin / News Desk

Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif has condemned a U.S. decision to impose sanctions on two Turkish government ministers in retaliation for the ongoing detention of an American pastor facing terrorism charges in Turkey.

“These unlawful U.S. sanctions on two Turkish government ministers -- from an allied country -- illustrate the U.S. administration's longstanding policy of pressure and extortion,” Zarif tweeted on Thursday.

On Wednesday night, White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders announced that the U.S. had imposed sanctions on Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu and Justice Minister Abdulhamit Gul.

Brunson has been accused by the Turkish authorities of spying for the PKK (which has been a designated as a terrorist group by both the U.S. and Turkey) and U.S.-based Fetullah Gulen and the latter’s Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO), which orchestrated Turkey’s failed July 2016 coup attempt that left 251 martyrs in its wake.

Ankara also accuses FETO of carrying out a long-running campaign to overthrow the Turkish state through the infiltration of state institutions.