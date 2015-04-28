Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
16:47, 02 August 2018 Thursday
Middle East
15:08, 02 August 2018 Thursday

  • Share
Israeli strikes kill 7 ‘militants’ inside Syria's Golan
Israeli strikes kill 7 ‘militants’ inside Syria's Golan

Warplanes fire on ‘terrorist operatives’ inside Syrian territory, army claims

World Bulletin / News Desk

Israeli warplanes struck “militant” positions on the Syrian side of the ceasefire line that runs through the Golan Heights, Israeli media reported Thursday. 

According to the Israeli Broadcasting Corporation, seven “militants” were killed by the airstrike.

The broadcaster did not provide any further details. 

In a statement, the Israeli army appeared to confirm the strikes, saying its aircraft had fired on a concentration of “terrorist operatives” on the Syrian side of the ceasefire line. 

While searching the area on Thursday morning, Israeli troops found explosive belts and an AK-47 assault rifle, according to the army statement.

Shells fired from Syrian territory occasionally land in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, prompting “retaliatory” strikes by Israeli warplanes. 

Israel has occupied most of the Syrian Golan Heights since the 1967 Arab-Israeli War.



Related syria Israel golan
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Middle East News
Pompeo kicks off Asia tour with N Korea in focus
Pompeo kicks off Asia tour with N. Korea in focus

Pompeo will push for sustained pressure on Pyongyang to destroy its nuclear arsenal, urging the region's leaders to enforce UN sanctions on the hermit state, State Department officials have said.
US seeks clarification of controversial Israel law
US seeks ‘clarification’ of controversial Israel law

Recently approved legislation describes Israel as ‘nation-state of Jewish people’
US Palestine refugee bill could backfire
US Palestine refugee bill could backfire

Bill seeks to limit US funding for UN’s Palestine refugee agency to resettlement of 1948 refugees  
Palestinian student Sentenced to 7 Months in Israel
Palestinian student Sentenced to 7 Months in Israel

Marshoud has been detained since March, when she was summoned to interrogation at the military base near Huwwara. When she arrived, she was transferred the interrogation center at Petah Tikva.
Israel rejects exit to hundreds of Gazans in 2018
Israel rejects exit to hundreds of Gazans in 2018

Last year, Israel denied exit to only 21 Gazans
Aeromexico plane crashes in Durango state
Aeromexico plane crashes in Durango state

Mexico City bound aircraft carrying 103 people crashes shortly after takeoff
23 000 Nicaraguans seeks asylum in Costa Rica
23,000 Nicaraguans seeks asylum in Costa Rica

Three months of protests against Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega's rule and the brutal response by security forces and paramilitary groups have killed more than 300 people, according to rights groups. 
Iraq has spent more than 700 bn oil wealth since
Iraq has spent more than $700 bn oil wealth since 2005

"Between 2005 and 2017, the finance ministry has taken in $706.23 billion dollars in foreign exchange" from oil, it said in a statement.
Turkish army 'neutralizes' 2 terrorists in N Iraq
Turkish army 'neutralizes' 2 terrorists in N. Iraq

Airstrikes carried out in northern Iraq's Gara region, Turkish Armed Forces says
Turkish business leader blasts threats by Trump Pence
Turkish business leader blasts threats by Trump, Pence

Chair of Turkish Industry and Business Association calls for 'high diplomacy' to solve Turkish-US tensions
UN Turkey Iran Russia talk Syrian charter committee
UN, Turkey, Iran, Russia talk Syrian charter committee

UN Envoy de Mistura talks process of forming Syria Constitutional committee for Syria with Turkey, Iran, Russia
Gaza refugees protest UNRWA's downsizing measures
Gaza refugees protest UNRWA's downsizing measures

UNRWA has announced plans to downsize its operations in Gaza Strip
Israel arrests 17 Palestinians in overnight raids
Israel arrests 17 Palestinians in overnight raids

Around 6,500 Palestinians are currently held in Israeli prisons, according to official estimates
7 killed in two separate attacks in Iraq
7 killed in two separate attacks in Iraq

Four civilians were killed in a suspected ISIL attack in northern Iraq  
Iraq court sentences 4 al-Qaeda militants to death
Iraq court sentences 4 al-Qaeda militants to death

Monday's verdicts were issued under Iraq’s anti-terrorism act
Turkey Russia Iran meet ahead of Syria talks
Turkey, Russia, Iran meet ahead of Syria talks

In Sochi, Russia, officials from 3 countries set to discuss technical details of a 10th round of Syria peace talks in Astana

News

Israel intercepts drone over Golan Heights
Israel intercepts drone over Golan Heights

Turkey, Russia, Iran meet ahead of Syria talks
Turkey Russia Iran meet ahead of Syria talks

4th convoy of evacuees from Daraa arrives in Idlib
4th convoy of evacuees from Daraa arrives in Idlib

Evacuations aim to change Syria demography
Evacuations aim to change Syria demography

Turkey condemns ISIL terror attacks in Syria
Turkey condemns ISIL terror attacks in Syria

UN supports creation of Syrian constitutional committee
UN supports creation of Syrian constitutional committee

UN supports creation of Syrian constitutional committee
UN supports creation of Syrian constitutional committee

US seeks ‘clarification’ of controversial Israel law
US seeks clarification of controversial Israel law

Israeli PM warns Iran over attempt to close key strait
Israeli PM warns Iran over attempt to close key strait

Israel rejects exit to hundreds of Gazans in 2018
Israel rejects exit to hundreds of Gazans in 2018

UN 'not doing enough' on Israeli-Palestinian conflict
UN 'not doing enough' on Israeli-Palestinian conflict

Israel arrests 17 Palestinians in overnight raids
Israel arrests 17 Palestinians in overnight raids

90 Turkish tourists denied entry to Israel
90 Turkish tourists denied entry to Israel






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 