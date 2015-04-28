Israeli strikes kill 7 ‘militants’ inside Syria's Golan

World Bulletin / News Desk
According to the Israeli Broadcasting Corporation, seven “militants” were killed by the airstrike.
The broadcaster did not provide any further details.
In a statement, the Israeli army appeared to confirm the strikes, saying its aircraft had fired on a concentration of “terrorist operatives” on the Syrian side of the ceasefire line.
While searching the area on Thursday morning, Israeli troops found explosive belts and an AK-47 assault rifle, according to the army statement.
Shells fired from Syrian territory occasionally land in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, prompting “retaliatory” strikes by Israeli warplanes.
Israel has occupied most of the Syrian Golan Heights since the 1967 Arab-Israeli War.
