Israeli strikes kill 7 ‘militants’ inside Syria's Golan

World Bulletin / News Desk

Israeli warplanes struck “militant” positions on the Syrian side of the ceasefire line that runs through the Golan Heights, Israeli media reported Thursday.

According to the Israeli Broadcasting Corporation, seven “militants” were killed by the airstrike.

The broadcaster did not provide any further details.

In a statement, the Israeli army appeared to confirm the strikes, saying its aircraft had fired on a concentration of “terrorist operatives” on the Syrian side of the ceasefire line.

While searching the area on Thursday morning, Israeli troops found explosive belts and an AK-47 assault rifle, according to the army statement.

Shells fired from Syrian territory occasionally land in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, prompting “retaliatory” strikes by Israeli warplanes.

Israel has occupied most of the Syrian Golan Heights since the 1967 Arab-Israeli War.