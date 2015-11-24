Worldbulletin News

16:47, 02 August 2018 Thursday
Russia reacts over US sanctions against Turkey
Russian MPs reject US decision to impose sanctions on Turkish officials as 'counterproductive and destructive'

World Bulletin / News Desk

Russian lawmakers have criticized a U.S. move to impose sanctions on two Turkish Cabinet members as "counterproductive and destructive".

Alexay Chepa, the deputy head of the International Committee of the State Duma, said in an interview with Anadolu Agency on Wednesday that imposing sanctions had become "kind of a U.S. routine".

"Every day we hear some news that the U.S. either impose sanctions or announces a trade war against those who do not want to act as the U.S. wants," Chepa said.

"At the same time the U.S. sticks with some politicians and organizations which are notorious for human rights violations but ready to do everything Washington tells them," he said.

Senator Igor Morozov, a member of the International Committee of the Federation Council, told Anadolu Agency that sanctions are counterproductive, citing the U.S. and EU's sanctions against Russia.

"There is no doubt that sanctions destroy trust and because of that, economic, trade and other relations are changing. The U.S. is doing a destructive work leading to self-isolation," Morozov said.

On Wednesday, White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said the U.S. would impose sanctions on Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu, and Justice Minister Abdulhamit Gul for not releasing American Pastor Andrew Craig Brunson, who faces terrorism charges in Turkey.

Sanders said the U.S. would block "any property, or interest in property of the two ministers".

Turkish Foreign Ministry on Wednesday strongly protested against U.S. Treasury Department's decision, calling on the U.S. administration to reverse its "wrong decision".

Brunson has been charged with spying for the PKK -- a designated terrorist group in the U.S. and Turkey -- and U.S.-based Fetullah Gulen and the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO), the group behind the defeated July 2016 coup attempt in Turkey which martyred 251 people and injured thousands.

Ankara also accuses FETO of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police, and judiciary.



