US sanctions unacceptable for Turkey

World Bulletin / News Desk
|
Treasury and Finance Minister Berat Albayrak on Thursday called the U.S. sanctions on two Turkish ministers "unacceptable".
"It is our priority to conclude this process with diplomacy and constructive efforts appropriate for two countries and allies with strong historical background," he said in a statement.
"If the U.S. insists on making a mistake, its outcomes will be limited on Turkey and Turkish economy," he added.
On Wednesday, White House spokesperson Sarah Sanders said the U.S. has imposed sanctions on Suleyman Soylu, the interior minister, and Abdulhamit Gul, the justice minister, for not releasing American Pastor Andrew Craig Brunson, who faces terrorism charges in Turkey.
Sanders said the U.S. would block "any property, or interest in property of the two ministers".
Sanctions to have limited effects on Turkish economy, country's finance minister says
At the highest point of Istanbul with seven hills, Camlica Mosque project, where the life is on the Hill, comes to the end.
Head of Turkish parliament's constitutional committee slams US decision to impose sanctions on 2 Turkish ministers
In a Twitter post, Soylu responds to US Treasury Department decision to impose sanctions on him, another Turkish minister
Mevlut Cavusoglu meets Japanese, Iranian counterparts on sidelines of ASEAN meeting in Singapore
Turkish Chief of General Staff Yasar Guler and Gen. Curtis Scaparrotti discuss latest development in Syria and Iraq, NATO
Tuesday PKK bombing in southeastern Turkey targeted car carrying civilians, and killed both mother and infant
Kemal Kilicdaroglu wishes Allah's mercy upon woman and baby, who were killed in PKK terror attack in southeastern Hakkari
Turkish president says threatening language of US evangelist, Zionist mentality unacceptable
BIST 100 rises 0.17 percent; US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate stands at 4.9280
Terrorists, who were spotted by a drone, were neutralized in an air operation
Local court in Izmir, Turkey rejects US Pastor Andrew Brunson’s lawyer's appeal for release.
Main opposition CHP lawmaker slams American president's threats to impose sanctions on Turkey
Meeting at presidential complex expected to begin at 1000 GMT
Foreign Ministry spokesman says FETO running smear campaign
Turkish diplomat Galip Ozmen and his daughter among dozens martyred by Armenian terror group ASALA between 1973 and 1984