US sanctions unacceptable for Turkey

Treasury and Finance Minister Berat Albayrak on Thursday called the U.S. sanctions on two Turkish ministers "unacceptable".

"It is our priority to conclude this process with diplomacy and constructive efforts appropriate for two countries and allies with strong historical background," he said in a statement.

"If the U.S. insists on making a mistake, its outcomes will be limited on Turkey and Turkish economy," he added.

On Wednesday, White House spokesperson Sarah Sanders said the U.S. has imposed sanctions on Suleyman Soylu, the interior minister, and Abdulhamit Gul, the justice minister, for not releasing American Pastor Andrew Craig Brunson, who faces terrorism charges in Turkey.

Sanders said the U.S. would block "any property, or interest in property of the two ministers".