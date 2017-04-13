Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
22:01, 02 August 2018 Thursday
Turkey
17:35, 02 August 2018 Thursday

  • Share
Over 100 irregular migrants held in Turkey
Over 100 irregular migrants held in Turkey

Turkey has been main route for migrants trying to cross into Europe

World Bulletin / News Desk

A total of 105 irregular migrants, including women and children, were held across Turkey, security sources said on Thursday.

Sixty migrants -- all Syrian nationals -- were rounded up in Yayladagi district of the southern border province of Hatay, said the sources, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on talking to the media. 

Separately in Ayvacik district of northwestern Canakkale province, police rounded up 45 Afghan nationals, including women and children. 

Turkey has been a main route for irregular migrants trying to cross into Europe, especially since 2011 when the Syrian civil war began. 

Among the migrants held in 2017 in Turkey, the majority came from Pakistan -- around 15,000 -- followed by Afghans at around 12,000. Syrians totaled about 10,000. There has been a 60 percent increase in migrant flow since 2016. The number was 31,000 in 2016.



Related Turkey migrant
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Turkey News
MHP head urges retaliation post US sanctions
MHP head urges retaliation post US sanctions

Devlet Bahceli says US ‘overstepped red line’ by imposing sanctions on two Turkish ministers  
Over 100 irregular migrants held in Turkey
Over 100 irregular migrants held in Turkey

Turkey has been main route for migrants trying to cross into Europe
US sanctions unacceptable for Turkey
US sanctions unacceptable for Turkey

Sanctions to have limited effects on Turkish economy, country's finance minister says
Istanbul s Iconic Camlica Mosque
Istanbul’s Iconic Camlica Mosque

At the highest point of Istanbul with seven hills, Camlica Mosque project, where the life is on the Hill, comes to the end.
US sanctions move 'abdication of reason'
US sanctions move 'abdication of reason'

Head of Turkish parliament's constitutional committee slams US decision to impose sanctions on 2 Turkish ministers
Turkish Interior minister reacts to US sanctions move
Turkish Interior minister reacts to US sanctions move

In a Twitter post, Soylu responds to US Treasury Department decision to impose sanctions on him, another Turkish minister
Turkish FM discusses ties with Japan Iran
Turkish FM discusses ties with Japan, Iran

Mevlut Cavusoglu meets Japanese, Iranian counterparts on sidelines of ASEAN meeting in Singapore
Turkish NATO top generals meet in Ankara
Turkish, NATO top generals meet in Ankara

Turkish Chief of General Staff Yasar Guler and Gen. Curtis Scaparrotti discuss latest development in Syria and Iraq, NATO
Once again terrorist PKK proves itself baby-killer
Once again, terrorist PKK proves itself baby-killer

Tuesday PKK bombing in southeastern Turkey targeted car carrying civilians, and killed both mother and infant
CHP leader condemns 'bloody-minded' PKK
CHP leader condemns 'bloody-minded' PKK

Kemal Kilicdaroglu wishes Allah's mercy upon woman and baby, who were killed in PKK terror attack in southeastern Hakkari
No problems' with religious minorities Erdogan
'No problems' with religious minorities: Erdogan

Turkish president says threatening language of US evangelist, Zionist mentality unacceptable
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul up at open
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul up at open

BIST 100 rises 0.17 percent; US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate stands at 4.9280
5 PKK terrorists 'neutralized' in Turkey's Sirnak
5 PKK terrorists 'neutralized' in Turkey's Sirnak

Terrorists, who were spotted by a drone, were neutralized in an air operation  
Turkey court rejects appeal for US pastor's release
Turkey court rejects appeal for US pastor's release

Local court in Izmir, Turkey rejects US Pastor Andrew Brunson’s lawyer's appeal for release.
Turkish opposition MP calls Trump's threat 'sloppy'
Turkish opposition MP calls Trump's threat 'sloppy'

Main opposition CHP lawmaker slams American president's threats to impose sanctions on Turkey
Erdogan to meet Turkey's MHP leader in Ankara
Erdogan to meet Turkey's MHP leader in Ankara

Meeting at presidential complex expected to begin at 1000 GMT

News

Migrant rescue ship Aquarius to resume operations
Migrant rescue ship Aquarius to resume operations

550 irregular migrants held in Turkey
550 irregular migrants held in Turkey

Tunisia allows boat with 40 migrants to dock
Tunisia allows boat with 40 migrants to dock

Violence as migrants storm Morocco-Spain border fence
Violence as migrants storm Morocco-Spain border fence

224 undocumented migrants held in western Turkey
224 undocumented migrants held in western Turkey

Over 330 undocumented migrants held across Turkey
Over 330 undocumented migrants held across Turkey

MHP head urges retaliation post US sanctions
MHP head urges retaliation post US sanctions

US sanctions unacceptable for Turkey
US sanctions unacceptable for Turkey

Russia reacts over US sanctions against Turkey
Russia reacts over US sanctions against Turkey

Iran FM slams US sanctions on Turkish gov’t ministers
Iran FM slams US sanctions on Turkish gov t ministers

German economy minister to visit Turkey to boost trade
German economy minister to visit Turkey to boost trade

US sanctions move 'abdication of reason'
US sanctions move 'abdication of reason'






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 