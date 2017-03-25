Car bomb in Syria’s Idlib kills woman, child

World Bulletin / News Desk

A woman and child were killed -- and another 13 people injured -- when Syria’s northwestern city of Idlib was rocked by a car bomb on Thursday.

Officials from the White Helmets civil-defense agency told Anadolu Agency that the attack had occurred in the city’s downtown district.

Following the deadly attack, which damaged several buildings and vehicles in the vicinity, civil-defense teams rushed the injured to nearby hospitals for treatment.

Syria has only just begun to emerge from a devastating conflict that began in 2011, when the Assad regime cracked down on demonstrators with unexpected ferocity.