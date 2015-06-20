Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
22:01, 02 August 2018 Thursday
Turkey
17:57, 02 August 2018 Thursday

  • Share
MHP head urges retaliation post US sanctions
MHP head urges retaliation post US sanctions

Devlet Bahceli says US ‘overstepped red line’ by imposing sanctions on two Turkish ministers  

World Bulletin / News Desk

The Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) leader on Thursday called for retaliation against the U.S. sanctions on two Turkish ministers.

"Those who bully Turkey should be put into their place," Devlet Bahceli told reporters in the capital Ankara.

"Those who want their pastor back, should give us a pastor," he said referring to the U.S.-based leader of Fetullah Terrorist Organization, which orchestrated the July 15, 2016 defeated coup in Turkey.

Bahceli said the U.S. "overstepped the red line" with their recent move and it ignored being an ally of Turkey for a pastor, on whom there are many suspicions.

Previously, White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said the U.S. was imposing sanctions on Turkey’s ministers of justice and interior for not releasing American Pastor Andrew Craig Brunson, who faces terrorism charges in Turkey.

Sanders said the U.S. would block the properties, if any, of the two ministers.

In a statement published Wednesday, the U.S. Treasury Department said Minister of Justice Abdulhamit Gul and Minister of Interior Suleyman Soylu "played leading roles in the organizations responsible for the arrest and detention of Pastor Andrew Brunson".

According to U.S. law, those mentioned on the sanctions list will have any of their assets and properties under U.S. jurisdiction blocked and American businesses and individuals will be prohibited from engaging in financial transactions with them.

 



Related Turkey mhp
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Turkey News
MHP head urges retaliation post US sanctions
MHP head urges retaliation post US sanctions

Devlet Bahceli says US ‘overstepped red line’ by imposing sanctions on two Turkish ministers  
Over 100 irregular migrants held in Turkey
Over 100 irregular migrants held in Turkey

Turkey has been main route for migrants trying to cross into Europe
US sanctions unacceptable for Turkey
US sanctions unacceptable for Turkey

Sanctions to have limited effects on Turkish economy, country's finance minister says
Istanbul s Iconic Camlica Mosque
Istanbul’s Iconic Camlica Mosque

At the highest point of Istanbul with seven hills, Camlica Mosque project, where the life is on the Hill, comes to the end.
US sanctions move 'abdication of reason'
US sanctions move 'abdication of reason'

Head of Turkish parliament's constitutional committee slams US decision to impose sanctions on 2 Turkish ministers
Turkish Interior minister reacts to US sanctions move
Turkish Interior minister reacts to US sanctions move

In a Twitter post, Soylu responds to US Treasury Department decision to impose sanctions on him, another Turkish minister
Turkish FM discusses ties with Japan Iran
Turkish FM discusses ties with Japan, Iran

Mevlut Cavusoglu meets Japanese, Iranian counterparts on sidelines of ASEAN meeting in Singapore
Turkish NATO top generals meet in Ankara
Turkish, NATO top generals meet in Ankara

Turkish Chief of General Staff Yasar Guler and Gen. Curtis Scaparrotti discuss latest development in Syria and Iraq, NATO
Once again terrorist PKK proves itself baby-killer
Once again, terrorist PKK proves itself baby-killer

Tuesday PKK bombing in southeastern Turkey targeted car carrying civilians, and killed both mother and infant
CHP leader condemns 'bloody-minded' PKK
CHP leader condemns 'bloody-minded' PKK

Kemal Kilicdaroglu wishes Allah's mercy upon woman and baby, who were killed in PKK terror attack in southeastern Hakkari
No problems' with religious minorities Erdogan
'No problems' with religious minorities: Erdogan

Turkish president says threatening language of US evangelist, Zionist mentality unacceptable
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul up at open
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul up at open

BIST 100 rises 0.17 percent; US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate stands at 4.9280
5 PKK terrorists 'neutralized' in Turkey's Sirnak
5 PKK terrorists 'neutralized' in Turkey's Sirnak

Terrorists, who were spotted by a drone, were neutralized in an air operation  
Turkey court rejects appeal for US pastor's release
Turkey court rejects appeal for US pastor's release

Local court in Izmir, Turkey rejects US Pastor Andrew Brunson’s lawyer's appeal for release.
Turkish opposition MP calls Trump's threat 'sloppy'
Turkish opposition MP calls Trump's threat 'sloppy'

Main opposition CHP lawmaker slams American president's threats to impose sanctions on Turkey
Erdogan to meet Turkey's MHP leader in Ankara
Erdogan to meet Turkey's MHP leader in Ankara

Meeting at presidential complex expected to begin at 1000 GMT

News

Erdogan to meet Turkey's MHP leader in Ankara
Erdogan to meet Turkey's MHP leader in Ankara

MHP leader slams Trump's sanctions threat
MHP leader slams Trump's sanctions threat

Turkey’s MHP leader blasts Israel’s ‘Jewish state’ law
Turkey s MHP leader blasts Israel s Jewish state law

President Erdogan to meet Turkey's MHP leader in Ankara
President Erdogan to meet Turkey's MHP leader in Ankara

Poll results start to be revealed in Turkey
Poll results start to be revealed in Turkey

Turkey’s opposition MHP unveils election manifesto
Turkey s opposition MHP unveils election manifesto

Over 100 irregular migrants held in Turkey
Over 100 irregular migrants held in Turkey

US sanctions unacceptable for Turkey
US sanctions unacceptable for Turkey

Russia reacts over US sanctions against Turkey
Russia reacts over US sanctions against Turkey

Iran FM slams US sanctions on Turkish gov’t ministers
Iran FM slams US sanctions on Turkish gov t ministers

German economy minister to visit Turkey to boost trade
German economy minister to visit Turkey to boost trade

US sanctions move 'abdication of reason'
US sanctions move 'abdication of reason'






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 