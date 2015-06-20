MHP head urges retaliation post US sanctions

World Bulletin / News Desk

The Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) leader on Thursday called for retaliation against the U.S. sanctions on two Turkish ministers.

"Those who bully Turkey should be put into their place," Devlet Bahceli told reporters in the capital Ankara.

"Those who want their pastor back, should give us a pastor," he said referring to the U.S.-based leader of Fetullah Terrorist Organization, which orchestrated the July 15, 2016 defeated coup in Turkey.

Bahceli said the U.S. "overstepped the red line" with their recent move and it ignored being an ally of Turkey for a pastor, on whom there are many suspicions.

Previously, White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said the U.S. was imposing sanctions on Turkey’s ministers of justice and interior for not releasing American Pastor Andrew Craig Brunson, who faces terrorism charges in Turkey.

Sanders said the U.S. would block the properties, if any, of the two ministers.

In a statement published Wednesday, the U.S. Treasury Department said Minister of Justice Abdulhamit Gul and Minister of Interior Suleyman Soylu "played leading roles in the organizations responsible for the arrest and detention of Pastor Andrew Brunson".

According to U.S. law, those mentioned on the sanctions list will have any of their assets and properties under U.S. jurisdiction blocked and American businesses and individuals will be prohibited from engaging in financial transactions with them.