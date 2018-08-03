Worldbulletin News

Turkish FM, US counterpart meet in Singapore
Turkish FM, US counterpart meet in Singapore

Turkey’s Cavusoglu, US’ Pompeo have met on sidelines of ASEAN foreign ministers’ meeting in Singapore

World Bulletin / News Desk

Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and his U.S. counterpart Mike Pompeo met in Singapore on Friday, according to a diplomatic source.

The meeting was held on the sidelines of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) foreign ministers’ meeting, the source, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media, said.

The two top diplomats frequently talk over the phone; last time that happened was on Wednesday upon the request of the U.S. side, which marked the fourth such conversation over the last 15 days.

Earlier, Cavusoglu also met Indonesian, Japanese and Iranian counterparts separately at ASEAN.

 



