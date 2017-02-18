09:23, 03 August 2018 Friday

Press agenda on August 03

TURKEY

ANKARA - President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to attend new government’s 100 Day Action Plan presentation meeting at the presidential complex.

ANKARA - Turkish Statistical Institute to announce inflation figures for July.

SINGAPORE

SINGAPORE - Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu meets U.S. counterpart Mike Pompeo, EU Commission Vice-President Federica Mogherini during ASEAN.

US/TURKEY

WASHINGTON/ANKARA - Desk to follow developments after U.S. Treasury Department imposes sanctions on two Turkish ministers.

BULGARIA

LOZENETS - Turkish Energy and Natural Resources Minister Fatih Donmez to attend inauguration of Lozenets-Nedyalsko Pipeline and later meet Bulgarian premier.

UK

LONDON - Prime Minister Theresa May to meet French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris to discuss Brexit.

IRAN

TEHRAN - Desk to follow demonstrations against country’s economic condition.

SYRIA

ALEPPO/IDLIB/HOMS - Desk to Syrian civil war.