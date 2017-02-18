Press agenda on August 03

World Bulletin / News Desk
TURKEY
ANKARA - President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to attend new government’s 100 Day Action Plan presentation meeting at the presidential complex.
ANKARA - Turkish Statistical Institute to announce inflation figures for July.
SINGAPORE
SINGAPORE - Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu meets U.S. counterpart Mike Pompeo, EU Commission Vice-President Federica Mogherini during ASEAN.
US/TURKEY
WASHINGTON/ANKARA - Desk to follow developments after U.S. Treasury Department imposes sanctions on two Turkish ministers.
BULGARIA
LOZENETS - Turkish Energy and Natural Resources Minister Fatih Donmez to attend inauguration of Lozenets-Nedyalsko Pipeline and later meet Bulgarian premier.
UK
LONDON - Prime Minister Theresa May to meet French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris to discuss Brexit.
IRAN
TEHRAN - Desk to follow demonstrations against country’s economic condition.
SYRIA
ALEPPO/IDLIB/HOMS - Desk to Syrian civil war.
