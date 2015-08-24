2 terrorists killed in southeastern Turkey

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkish army neutralized two terrorists during anti-terror operations in southeastern Turkey, the country's armed forces said Friday.

Turkish authorities often use the word "neutralized" in their statements to imply the terrorists in question either surrendered or were killed or captured.

In a post on its official Twitter account, Turkish Armed Forces said an air-supported operation was conducted against a separatist terrorist organization (referring to the PKK) in southeastern Hakkari's Semdinli rural region; two armed terrorists were killed, according to initial findings.