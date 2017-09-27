Worldbulletin News

15:27, 03 August 2018 Friday
Today in History August 03
Today in History August 03

A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.

World Bulletin / News Desk

1347   Six burghers of the surrounded French city of Calais surrender to Edward III of England in hopes of relieving the siege.
1492   Christopher Columbus leaves Spain on his voyage to the new world.
1546   French printer Etienne Dolet, accused of heresy, blasphemy and sedition, is hanged and burned at the stake for printing reformist literature.
1553   Mary Tudor, the new Queen of England, enters London.
1610   Henry Hudson of England discovers a great bay on the east coast of Canada and names it for himself.
1692   French forces under Marshal Luxembourg defeat the English at the Battle of Steenkerque in the Netherlands.
1805   Muhammad Ali becomes the new ruler of Egypt.
1807   The trial of Aaron Burr begins. He is accused of plotting the secession of New England.
1864   Federal gunboats attack but do not capture Fort Gains, at the mouth of Mobile Bay, Alabama.
1882   Congress passes the Immigration Act, banning Chinese immigration for ten years.
1908   Allan Allensworth files the site plan for the first African-American town, Allensworth, California.
1911   Airplanes are used for the first time in a military capacity when Italian planes reconnoiter Turkish lines near Tripoli.
1914   Germany declares war on France.
1916   Sir Roger Casement is hanged for treason in England.
1945   Chinese troops under American General Joseph Stilwell take the town of Myitkyina from the Japanese.
1958   The first nuclear submarine, USS Nautilus, passes under the North Pole.
1967   President Lyndon B. Johnson announces plans to send 45,000 more troops to Vietnam.
1972   Former Beatle Paul McCartney announces formation of his new group, Wings.
1975   The Louisiana Superdome is dedicated.
1977   Radio Shack unveils TRS-80 personal computer, which with Apple and Commodore would form the "1977 Trinity." Its price and Radio Shack's established retail outlets made it a bestseller for several years.
1990   The US commits naval forces to the Persian Gulf region in the wake of Iraq's invasion of Kuwait.
2004   Statue of Liberty's pedestal reopens to visitors after being closed following the 9/11 terrorist attacks.


