Today in History August 03

World Bulletin / News Desk
|1347
|Six burghers of the surrounded French city of Calais surrender to Edward III of England in hopes of relieving the siege.
|1492
|Christopher Columbus leaves Spain on his voyage to the new world.
|1546
|French printer Etienne Dolet, accused of heresy, blasphemy and sedition, is hanged and burned at the stake for printing reformist literature.
|1553
|Mary Tudor, the new Queen of England, enters London.
|1610
|Henry Hudson of England discovers a great bay on the east coast of Canada and names it for himself.
|1692
|French forces under Marshal Luxembourg defeat the English at the Battle of Steenkerque in the Netherlands.
|1805
|Muhammad Ali becomes the new ruler of Egypt.
|1807
|The trial of Aaron Burr begins. He is accused of plotting the secession of New England.
|1864
|Federal gunboats attack but do not capture Fort Gains, at the mouth of Mobile Bay, Alabama.
|1882
|Congress passes the Immigration Act, banning Chinese immigration for ten years.
|1908
|Allan Allensworth files the site plan for the first African-American town, Allensworth, California.
|1911
|Airplanes are used for the first time in a military capacity when Italian planes reconnoiter Turkish lines near Tripoli.
|1914
|Germany declares war on France.
|1916
|Sir Roger Casement is hanged for treason in England.
|1945
|Chinese troops under American General Joseph Stilwell take the town of Myitkyina from the Japanese.
|1958
|The first nuclear submarine, USS Nautilus, passes under the North Pole.
|1967
|President Lyndon B. Johnson announces plans to send 45,000 more troops to Vietnam.
|1972
|Former Beatle Paul McCartney announces formation of his new group, Wings.
|1975
|The Louisiana Superdome is dedicated.
|1977
|Radio Shack unveils TRS-80 personal computer, which with Apple and Commodore would form the "1977 Trinity." Its price and Radio Shack's established retail outlets made it a bestseller for several years.
|1990
|The US commits naval forces to the Persian Gulf region in the wake of Iraq's invasion of Kuwait.
|2004
|Statue of Liberty's pedestal reopens to visitors after being closed following the 9/11 terrorist attacks.
A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.