Today in History August 03

1347 Six burghers of the surrounded French city of Calais surrender to Edward III of England in hopes of relieving the siege.

1492 Christopher Columbus leaves Spain on his voyage to the new world.

1546 French printer Etienne Dolet, accused of heresy, blasphemy and sedition, is hanged and burned at the stake for printing reformist literature.

1553 Mary Tudor, the new Queen of England, enters London.

1610 Henry Hudson of England discovers a great bay on the east coast of Canada and names it for himself.

1692 French forces under Marshal Luxembourg defeat the English at the Battle of Steenkerque in the Netherlands.

1805 Muhammad Ali becomes the new ruler of Egypt.

1807 The trial of Aaron Burr begins. He is accused of plotting the secession of New England.

1864 Federal gunboats attack but do not capture Fort Gains, at the mouth of Mobile Bay, Alabama.

1882 Congress passes the Immigration Act, banning Chinese immigration for ten years.

1908 Allan Allensworth files the site plan for the first African-American town, Allensworth, California.

1911 Airplanes are used for the first time in a military capacity when Italian planes reconnoiter Turkish lines near Tripoli.

1914 Germany declares war on France.

1916 Sir Roger Casement is hanged for treason in England.

1945 Chinese troops under American General Joseph Stilwell take the town of Myitkyina from the Japanese.

1958 The first nuclear submarine, USS Nautilus, passes under the North Pole.

1967 President Lyndon B. Johnson announces plans to send 45,000 more troops to Vietnam.

1972 Former Beatle Paul McCartney announces formation of his new group, Wings.

1975 The Louisiana Superdome is dedicated.

1977 Radio Shack unveils TRS-80 personal computer, which with Apple and Commodore would form the "1977 Trinity." Its price and Radio Shack's established retail outlets made it a bestseller for several years.

1990 The US commits naval forces to the Persian Gulf region in the wake of Iraq's invasion of Kuwait.