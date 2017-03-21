Turkey, US agree to work together to resolve issues

World Bulletin / News Desk

Ankara and Washington will continue to work together to resolve their issues, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Friday.

"There might be problems between countries and there will be also dissidence. However, Turkey always wishes to solve these issues via diplomacy, dialogue and mutual understanding," Cavusoglu told reporters after meeting his U.S. counterpart Mike Pompeo in Singapore.

The meeting came on the sidelines of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) foreign ministers’ meeting.

Cavusoglu called his meeting with Pompeo "constructive".

He added both ministers agreed to work in close cooperation and continue dialogue.

"Since the beginning we said that a solution cannot be reached by using threatening language and sanctions," the minister added.