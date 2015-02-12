Turkey's annual inflation at 15.85 percent in July

World Bulletin / News Desk

Consumer prices in Turkey went up by 15.85 percent in July compared to the same month last year, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) announced on Friday.

The figure in July was up from 15.39 percent in June, standing at below expectations.

Last month, change in consumer price index saw a rise of 0.55 percent on a monthly basis, official data showed.

The median of estimates for the month by 20 economists was a 1.10 percent rise compared to the previous month.