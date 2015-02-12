Turkey's annual inflation at 15.85 percent in July

World Bulletin / News Desk
The figure in July was up from 15.39 percent in June, standing at below expectations.
Last month, change in consumer price index saw a rise of 0.55 percent on a monthly basis, official data showed.
The median of estimates for the month by 20 economists was a 1.10 percent rise compared to the previous month.
Food and Agriculture Organization food price index falls 3.7 pct in July month-on-month
Yearly increase in consumer prices at 15.85 percent in July, up from 15.39 percent in June, according to official data
European equities markets opened in the red Thursday as fears mounted over the global impact of an escalating trade war between the United States and China.
Turkish Industry and Business Association head says rapid decision making to be most important part of presidential system
Eurozone PMI stands at 55.1 in July, almost flat compared to 54.9 in June
Last month, exports rose 11.8 pct year-on-year, reaching highest figure ever for month of July, says exporters' assembly
Turkey's exports and imports decrease, year-on-year, in June, according to Turkish Statistical Institute
BIST 100 index gains over 570 points at close; Turkish lira loses in value against foreign currencies
Current interest rates pose problem for investments and loans, head of business association Musiad says
BIST 100 index goes down 0.26 pct; US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate climbs to 4.8740
The company's share price fell 2.8 percent to $81.92 following the report, the third quarter in a row that has seen Wall Street punish the company for weak results.
Country welcomes 16 million foreign visitors from January to June, Turkish Minister of Culture and Tourism Mehmet Ersoy