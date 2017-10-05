Turkey's Borsa Istanbul flat at open

World Bulletin / News Desk
|
Turkey's stock exchange fell slightly by 0.06 percent, or 59.87 points, to open at 94,483.40 points on Friday.
On the last transaction day of the week, the banking sector index rose 0.13 percent and holding sector index dropped 0.09 percent.
Among all sector indices, the construction sector index showed the best performance, up 0.24 percent, and textile leather sector index saw the highest drop, losing 0.37 percent.
On Thursday, Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 closed at 94,543.27, down 2.74 percent, or 2,667.3 points, with a trade volume of 7.2 billion Turkish liras ($1.42 billion).
The U.S. dollar/Turkish lira exchange rose to 5.1030 as of 9.30 a.m. local time (0630GMT) on Friday, from 5.0550 at Thursday's close.
The euro/lira exchange rate also increased to 5.9120 by market open -- from 5.8850 at the previous close -- and one British pound traded for 6.6580 Turkish liras versus 6.6080 at the previous close.
The price of Brent oil rose to $73.28 per barrel as of 10 a.m. local time (0700GMT) Friday, compared to $72.72 on Thursday.
Consumer prices in Turkey went up by 15.85 percent in July compared to the same month last year, the Turkish Statistical Institute announced on Friday. The July inflation figure was up from 15.39 percent in June, standing below expectations.
Food and Agriculture Organization food price index falls 3.7 pct in July month-on-month
Yearly increase in consumer prices at 15.85 percent in July, up from 15.39 percent in June, according to official data
European equities markets opened in the red Thursday as fears mounted over the global impact of an escalating trade war between the United States and China.
Turkish Industry and Business Association head says rapid decision making to be most important part of presidential system
Eurozone PMI stands at 55.1 in July, almost flat compared to 54.9 in June
Last month, exports rose 11.8 pct year-on-year, reaching highest figure ever for month of July, says exporters' assembly
Turkey's exports and imports decrease, year-on-year, in June, according to Turkish Statistical Institute
BIST 100 index gains over 570 points at close; Turkish lira loses in value against foreign currencies
Current interest rates pose problem for investments and loans, head of business association Musiad says
BIST 100 index goes down 0.26 pct; US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate climbs to 4.8740
The company's share price fell 2.8 percent to $81.92 following the report, the third quarter in a row that has seen Wall Street punish the company for weak results.
Country welcomes 16 million foreign visitors from January to June, Turkish Minister of Culture and Tourism Mehmet Ersoy