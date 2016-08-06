Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
15:27, 03 August 2018 Friday
Turkey
10:57, 03 August 2018 Friday

  • Share
Turkish FM meets Indian counterpart in Singapore
Turkish FM meets Indian counterpart in Singapore

Cavusoglu, Singh vow to work together to increase trade volume between Turkey, India  

World Bulletin / News Desk

Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu met Indian Minister for External Affairs Vijay Kumar Singh in Singapore on Friday. 

On Twitter, Cavusoglu said: "Investment and trade between Turkey and India are increasing. We will work together to increase bilateral trade volume to 10 billion USD from last year’s 6.9 billion USD." 

Cavusoglu, Singh meeting came on the sidelines of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) foreign ministers’ meeting.

Turkish Foreign Minister earlier met his Indonesian, Japanese and Iranian counterparts separately at the ASEAN.

 



Related india Cavusoglu
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Turkey News
12 FETO terror suspects arrested in Turkey
12 FETO terror suspects arrested in Turkey

Suspects, including former academician, arrested in northwestern Edirne, western Usak provinces  
Over 380 kilograms of heroin seized in eastern Turkey
Over 380 kilograms of heroin seized in eastern Turkey

Heroin has been seized from cargo transfer office in Van province  
38 ISIL-linked suspects arrested in Istanbul
38 ISIL-linked suspects arrested in Istanbul

Suspects have been accused of plotting terror attacks
Turkish FM meets Indian counterpart in Singapore
Turkish FM meets Indian counterpart in Singapore

Cavusoglu, Singh vow to work together to increase trade volume between Turkey, India  
Turkey US agree to work together to resolve issues
Turkey, US agree to work together to resolve issues

Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu calls meeting with US counterpart in Singapore 'constructive'  
2 terrorists killed in southeastern Turkey
2 terrorists killed in southeastern Turkey

Turkish army carries out anti-terror operations in Hakkari's rural areas
MHP head urges retaliation post US sanctions
MHP head urges retaliation post US sanctions

Devlet Bahceli says US ‘overstepped red line’ by imposing sanctions on two Turkish ministers  
Over 100 irregular migrants held in Turkey
Over 100 irregular migrants held in Turkey

Turkey has been main route for migrants trying to cross into Europe
US sanctions unacceptable for Turkey
US sanctions unacceptable for Turkey

Sanctions to have limited effects on Turkish economy, country's finance minister says
Istanbul s Iconic Camlica Mosque
Istanbul’s Iconic Camlica Mosque

At the highest point of Istanbul with seven hills, Camlica Mosque project, where the life is on the Hill, comes to the end.
US sanctions move 'abdication of reason'
US sanctions move 'abdication of reason'

Head of Turkish parliament's constitutional committee slams US decision to impose sanctions on 2 Turkish ministers
Turkish Interior minister reacts to US sanctions move
Turkish Interior minister reacts to US sanctions move

In a Twitter post, Soylu responds to US Treasury Department decision to impose sanctions on him, another Turkish minister
Turkish FM discusses ties with Japan Iran
Turkish FM discusses ties with Japan, Iran

Mevlut Cavusoglu meets Japanese, Iranian counterparts on sidelines of ASEAN meeting in Singapore
Turkish NATO top generals meet in Ankara
Turkish, NATO top generals meet in Ankara

Turkish Chief of General Staff Yasar Guler and Gen. Curtis Scaparrotti discuss latest development in Syria and Iraq, NATO
Once again terrorist PKK proves itself baby-killer
Once again, terrorist PKK proves itself baby-killer

Tuesday PKK bombing in southeastern Turkey targeted car carrying civilians, and killed both mother and infant
CHP leader condemns 'bloody-minded' PKK
CHP leader condemns 'bloody-minded' PKK

Kemal Kilicdaroglu wishes Allah's mercy upon woman and baby, who were killed in PKK terror attack in southeastern Hakkari

News

In India’s Assam, fate of 4 million Muslims hangs in balance
In India s Assam fate of 4 million Muslims hangs

Four million in Indian state risk losing citizenship
Four million in Indian state risk losing citizenship

Dozens dead in western India bus accident
Dozens dead in western India bus accident

Rainstorms kill 49 in northern India
Rainstorms kill 49 in northern India

What is BRICS?
What is BRICS

Muslims in India’s Assam facing NRC terror
Muslims in India s Assam facing NRC terror

Turkish FM, US counterpart meet in Singapore
Turkish FM US counterpart meet in Singapore

Turkish top diplomat, US counterpart talk over phone
Turkish top diplomat US counterpart talk over phone

Turkey won't bow to US threats, Cavusoglu tells Pompeo
Turkey won't bow to US threats Cavusoglu tells Pompeo

Turkey's Cavusoglu meets Danish FM
Turkey's Cavusoglu meets Danish FM

Turkey key country in Syria talks, says FM Cavusoglu
Turkey key country in Syria talks says FM Cavusoglu

Turkish FM set to meet Chinese counterpart in Beijing
Turkish FM set to meet Chinese counterpart in Beijing






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 