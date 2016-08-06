Turkish FM meets Indian counterpart in Singapore

World Bulletin / News Desk
On Twitter, Cavusoglu said: "Investment and trade between Turkey and India are increasing. We will work together to increase bilateral trade volume to 10 billion USD from last year’s 6.9 billion USD."
Cavusoglu, Singh meeting came on the sidelines of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) foreign ministers’ meeting.
Turkish Foreign Minister earlier met his Indonesian, Japanese and Iranian counterparts separately at the ASEAN.
