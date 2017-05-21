38 ISIL-linked suspects arrested in Istanbul

World Bulletin / News Desk

Security forces arrested 38 foreign nationals in Istanbul for alleged links to the ISIL terror group, a police source said on Friday.

Counter-terrorism squads carried out simultaneous raids in 12 addresses in six districts to apprehend suspects who were allegedly preparing for terror attacks, the source, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media, said.

They also seized many organizational documents and digital equipments during the operations.

Security forces have been involved in a long-running campaign to rid Turkey of ISIL terrorists.

More than 300 people have lost their lives in ISIL-claimed attacks in Turkey, where the terror group has targeted civilians in suicide bomb, rocket, and gun attacks.