Over 380 kilograms of heroin seized in eastern Turkey

Police have confiscated more than 380 kilograms (837 pounds) of heroin in eastern Van province, the regional police directorate announced on Friday.

In a statement, Van Security Directorate said an anti-narcotics team seized the heroin during a search of a cargo transfer office in Tusba district.

Police found nearly 384.6 kilograms (approximately 847 lbs) of heroin in 502 packets concealed within furniture pieces.

The packets were destined for Istanbul.

A suspect, identified with initials of F.T., was detained for drug trafficking and transfer, police added.