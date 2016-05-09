Worldbulletin News

15:27, 03 August 2018 Friday
Balkans
Update: 15:03, 03 August 2018 Friday

Explosion in hydroelectric plant kills 3
Explosion in hydroelectric plant kills 3

Incident took place at Thursday noon when workers were cleaning turbines in power plant  

World Bulletin / News Desk

Three people have been killed in an explosion in the hydroelectric power plant near northwestern Bihac city of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

"The explosion occurred when the workers were cleaning the turbines in the power plant. Three workers lost their lives, while another sustained injuries," said Beganovic.

The injured worker was rushed to a local hospital.

The investigation into the incident has been launched.



