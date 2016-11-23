12 FETO terror suspects arrested in Turkey

World Bulletin / News Desk

At least 12 people were arrested in western and northwestern Turkish provinces over their alleged links to Fetullah Terrorist Organizaton, the group behind July 2016 defeated coup, security sources said on Thursday.

In northwestern Edirne province, 10 suspects, including a former academician, were arrested, said a security source on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

The suspects were arrested while they were attempting to cross into Greece.

Gendarmes in western province of Usak also nabbed a couple over their links to FETO.

FETO and its U.S.-based leader Fetullah Gulen orchestrated the defeated coup attempt of July 15, 2016, which left 251 people martyred and nearly 2,200 injured.