12 FETO terror suspects arrested in Turkey

World Bulletin / News Desk
In northwestern Edirne province, 10 suspects, including a former academician, were arrested, said a security source on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media.
The suspects were arrested while they were attempting to cross into Greece.
Gendarmes in western province of Usak also nabbed a couple over their links to FETO.
FETO and its U.S.-based leader Fetullah Gulen orchestrated the defeated coup attempt of July 15, 2016, which left 251 people martyred and nearly 2,200 injured.
Naval Forces Commander Adnan Ozbal promoted to rank of full admiral, Ibrahim Kalin says
630 party delegates signed for extraordinary convention to oust current leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu
Suspects, including former academician, arrested in northwestern Edirne, western Usak provinces
Heroin has been seized from cargo transfer office in Van province
Cavusoglu, Singh vow to work together to increase trade volume between Turkey, India
Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu calls meeting with US counterpart in Singapore 'constructive'
Turkish army carries out anti-terror operations in Hakkari's rural areas
Devlet Bahceli says US ‘overstepped red line’ by imposing sanctions on two Turkish ministers
Turkey has been main route for migrants trying to cross into Europe
Sanctions to have limited effects on Turkish economy, country's finance minister says
At the highest point of Istanbul with seven hills, Camlica Mosque project, where the life is on the Hill, comes to the end.
Head of Turkish parliament's constitutional committee slams US decision to impose sanctions on 2 Turkish ministers
In a Twitter post, Soylu responds to US Treasury Department decision to impose sanctions on him, another Turkish minister
Mevlut Cavusoglu meets Japanese, Iranian counterparts on sidelines of ASEAN meeting in Singapore
Turkish Chief of General Staff Yasar Guler and Gen. Curtis Scaparrotti discuss latest development in Syria and Iraq, NATO