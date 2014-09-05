CHP dissidents submit signatures for congress

World Bulletin / News Desk
Speaking to reporters, Gaye Usluer, a lawmaker of the Republican People's Party (CHP), said that notarized copies of the signatures were submitted to the party leadership.
"We want CHP to show political and ideological consistency. We want a new understanding of governance to take effect, and we desire that a cadre movement should start in the Republican People's Party," Usluer said.
The party began collecting signatures for the emergency congress on July 16 and concluded on Monday.
According to party bylaws, 50 percent plus 1 signatures from party representatives must be collected for the emergency congress to take place.
The CHP has a total of 1,240 delegates, according to Usluer.
However, according to deputy head of the party Muharrem Erkek, the first examinations show that the party dissidents could not reach the required signatures for the extraordinary congress.
"But examinations remain ongoing," Erkek said.
The CHP's Change and Hope Congress, which would be held only if collected signatures meet the party's required threshold, is expected to discuss the replacement of Kilicdaroglu by none other than the party’s former presidential candidate, Muharrem Ince.
