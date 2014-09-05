Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
20:33, 03 August 2018 Friday
Turkey
Update: 15:56, 03 August 2018 Friday

  • Share
CHP dissidents submit signatures for congress
CHP dissidents submit signatures for congress

630 party delegates signed for extraordinary convention to oust current leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkey’s main opposition party on Thursday said a total of 630 delegates has signed for holding of the party’s congress in a bid to replace current party leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu.

Speaking to reporters, Gaye Usluer, a lawmaker of the Republican People's Party (CHP), said that notarized copies of the signatures were submitted to the party leadership.

"We want CHP to show political and ideological consistency. We want a new understanding of governance to take effect, and we desire that a cadre movement should start in the Republican People's Party," Usluer said.

The party began collecting signatures for the emergency congress on July 16 and concluded on Monday.

According to party bylaws, 50 percent plus 1 signatures from party representatives must be collected for the emergency congress to take place.

The CHP has a total of 1,240 delegates, according to Usluer. 

However, according to deputy head of the party Muharrem Erkek, the first examinations show that the party dissidents could not reach the required signatures for the extraordinary congress.

"But examinations remain ongoing," Erkek said.

The CHP's Change and Hope Congress, which would be held only if collected signatures meet the party's required threshold, is expected to discuss the replacement of Kilicdaroglu by none other than the party’s former presidential candidate, Muharrem Ince.

 

 



Related kemal kılıçdaroğlu CHP
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Turkey News
Erdogan approves promotions of senior military officers
Erdogan approves promotions of senior military officers

Naval Forces Commander Adnan Ozbal promoted to rank of full admiral, Ibrahim Kalin says  
CHP dissidents submit signatures for congress
CHP dissidents submit signatures for congress

630 party delegates signed for extraordinary convention to oust current leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu
12 FETO terror suspects arrested in Turkey
12 FETO terror suspects arrested in Turkey

Suspects, including former academician, arrested in northwestern Edirne, western Usak provinces  
Over 380 kilograms of heroin seized in eastern Turkey
Over 380 kilograms of heroin seized in eastern Turkey

Heroin has been seized from cargo transfer office in Van province  
38 ISIL-linked suspects arrested in Istanbul
38 ISIL-linked suspects arrested in Istanbul

Suspects have been accused of plotting terror attacks
Turkish FM meets Indian counterpart in Singapore
Turkish FM meets Indian counterpart in Singapore

Cavusoglu, Singh vow to work together to increase trade volume between Turkey, India  
Turkey US agree to work together to resolve issues
Turkey, US agree to work together to resolve issues

Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu calls meeting with US counterpart in Singapore 'constructive'  
2 terrorists killed in southeastern Turkey
2 terrorists killed in southeastern Turkey

Turkish army carries out anti-terror operations in Hakkari's rural areas
MHP head urges retaliation post US sanctions
MHP head urges retaliation post US sanctions

Devlet Bahceli says US ‘overstepped red line’ by imposing sanctions on two Turkish ministers  
Over 100 irregular migrants held in Turkey
Over 100 irregular migrants held in Turkey

Turkey has been main route for migrants trying to cross into Europe
US sanctions unacceptable for Turkey
US sanctions unacceptable for Turkey

Sanctions to have limited effects on Turkish economy, country's finance minister says
Istanbul s Iconic Camlica Mosque
Istanbul’s Iconic Camlica Mosque

At the highest point of Istanbul with seven hills, Camlica Mosque project, where the life is on the Hill, comes to the end.
US sanctions move 'abdication of reason'
US sanctions move 'abdication of reason'

Head of Turkish parliament's constitutional committee slams US decision to impose sanctions on 2 Turkish ministers
Turkish Interior minister reacts to US sanctions move
Turkish Interior minister reacts to US sanctions move

In a Twitter post, Soylu responds to US Treasury Department decision to impose sanctions on him, another Turkish minister
Turkish FM discusses ties with Japan Iran
Turkish FM discusses ties with Japan, Iran

Mevlut Cavusoglu meets Japanese, Iranian counterparts on sidelines of ASEAN meeting in Singapore
Turkish NATO top generals meet in Ankara
Turkish, NATO top generals meet in Ankara

Turkish Chief of General Staff Yasar Guler and Gen. Curtis Scaparrotti discuss latest development in Syria and Iraq, NATO

News

Turkey's Erdogan wins lawsuit against opposition head
Turkey's Erdogan wins lawsuit against opposition head

Erdogan wins lawsuit against opposition leader 
Erdogan wins lawsuit against opposition leader

Turkish opposition leader backs early election call
Turkish opposition leader backs early election call

Turkey's main opposition leader meets EU ambassadors
Turkey's main opposition leader meets EU ambassadors

Main opposition leader calls on gov't to contact Assad
Main opposition leader calls on gov't to contact Assad

Erdogan congratulates opposition leader on reelection
Erdogan congratulates opposition leader on reelection

CHP leader condemns 'bloody-minded' PKK
CHP leader condemns 'bloody-minded' PKK

Call for congress roils opposition CHP
Call for congress roils opposition CHP

CHP head faces probe for 'insulting president'
CHP head faces probe for 'insulting president'

Main opposition nominates Toprak for parliament speaker
Main opposition nominates Toprak for parliament speaker

Former CHP deputy arrested on terrorism charges
Former CHP deputy arrested on terrorism charges

Poll results start to be revealed in Turkey
Poll results start to be revealed in Turkey






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 