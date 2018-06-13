Erdogan approves promotions of senior military officers

World Bulletin / News Desk
Speaking at a news conference following the first Supreme Military Council meeting held under Turkey's presidential system, Ibrahim Kalin announced the decisions taken at the meeting led by Erdogan.
"Naval Forces Commander Adnan Ozbal has been promoted to full admiral," Kalin said.
"The Second Army Commander, Lt. Gen. Ismail Metin Temel has been elevated to the rank of four star general," he said.
"At least 9 generals and admirals were elevated to higher ranks, while 41 colonels were promoted to the rank of general," he added.
The tenures of 13 generals were extended for the period of one year and 383 colonels for two years.
In June, Erdogan had issued a decree to make changes in the top brass of the military.
Under the decree, the president decides on the promotion of top officers, including colonels, brigadier generals, rear admirals, generals and admirals, in the Turkish Armed Forces (TSK).
Naval Forces Commander Adnan Ozbal promoted to rank of full admiral, Ibrahim Kalin says
630 party delegates signed for extraordinary convention to oust current leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu
Suspects, including former academician, arrested in northwestern Edirne, western Usak provinces
Heroin has been seized from cargo transfer office in Van province
Cavusoglu, Singh vow to work together to increase trade volume between Turkey, India
Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu calls meeting with US counterpart in Singapore 'constructive'
Turkish army carries out anti-terror operations in Hakkari's rural areas
Devlet Bahceli says US ‘overstepped red line’ by imposing sanctions on two Turkish ministers
Turkey has been main route for migrants trying to cross into Europe
Sanctions to have limited effects on Turkish economy, country's finance minister says
At the highest point of Istanbul with seven hills, Camlica Mosque project, where the life is on the Hill, comes to the end.
Head of Turkish parliament's constitutional committee slams US decision to impose sanctions on 2 Turkish ministers
In a Twitter post, Soylu responds to US Treasury Department decision to impose sanctions on him, another Turkish minister
Mevlut Cavusoglu meets Japanese, Iranian counterparts on sidelines of ASEAN meeting in Singapore
Turkish Chief of General Staff Yasar Guler and Gen. Curtis Scaparrotti discuss latest development in Syria and Iraq, NATO