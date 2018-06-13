Worldbulletin News

Erdogan approves promotions of senior military officers
Erdogan approves promotions of senior military officers

Naval Forces Commander Adnan Ozbal promoted to rank of full admiral, Ibrahim Kalin says  

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday approved the promotions of senior military officers, the presidential spokesman said.

Speaking at a news conference following the first Supreme Military Council meeting held under Turkey's presidential system, Ibrahim Kalin announced the decisions taken at the meeting led by Erdogan.

"Naval Forces Commander Adnan Ozbal has been promoted to full admiral," Kalin said.

"The Second Army Commander, Lt. Gen. Ismail Metin Temel has been elevated to the rank of four star general," he said. 

"At least 9 generals and admirals were elevated to higher ranks, while 41 colonels were promoted to the rank of general," he added.

The tenures of 13 generals were extended for the period of one year and 383 colonels for two years.

In June, Erdogan had issued a decree to make changes in the top brass of the military.

Under the decree, the president decides on the promotion of top officers, including colonels, brigadier generals, rear admirals, generals and admirals, in the Turkish Armed Forces (TSK).

 


Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

